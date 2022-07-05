Would you want to travel on a nuclear-powered sky cruise?

A concept video for the nuclear-powered "Sky Cruise" took the world by storm in the last couple of weeks.

The Sky Cruise, which is said to be the "ultimate travel experience", is designed to give more than 5,000 people a cruise experience in the sky complete with a pool, shopping mall, medical facility and 360-degree viewing deck.

Powered by 20 nuclear engines, the vision for the Sky Cruise is that it wouldn't have to land for years, and passengers would reach it by private jet.

The design for the Sky Cruise also includes technology that would avoid turbulence so that the journey would always be smooth.

Is this really possible?

A United Airlines passenger jet takes off with New York City as a backdrop, at Newark Liberty International Airport, New Jersey, US December 6, 2019. (credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN)

The dreamer behind the video, Hashem al-Ghaili, said that this is currently only a concept and not yet a reality but that he dreams of a future where such things could exist.

"With just a few tweaks to the design, nuclear fusion and proper aerodynamics, the Sky Cruise could someday take off and carry thousands of passengers above the clouds.” Hashem al-Ghaili

“Small nuclear reactors that can power airplanes are expected to be ready by the 2030s," he said. "The UK is working on a Small Modular Nuclear Reactor (SMR) that's expected to join the grid in 2029, and the US is investing heavily in commercial nuclear fusion research. With just a few tweaks to the design, nuclear fusion and proper aerodynamics, the Sky Cruise could someday take off and carry thousands of passengers above the clouds.”