Russian chess robot breaks 7-year-old player's finger

A robot that plays chess grabbed and broke the finger of its 7-year-old Russian opponent during the Moscow Chess Open, CNN reported on Monday.

According to the report, Moscow Chess Federation president Sergey Lazarev said that the robot had been confused when the boy "rushed" through his moves without giving the robot ample time to respond.

"A robot broke a child's finger -- this is, of course, bad," he said, according to CNN.

Lazarev added that although the robot had been exhibited numerous times previously, operators missed some problems.

Denso Corp's robot arm ''Denoute-san'' plays Japanese chess, also known as Shogi, at a booth during Niconico Chokaigi 2015 in Makuhari, east of Tokyo, Japan, April 26, 2015. (credit: REUTERS/YUYA SHINO)

Flaws

"The robot was rented by us, it has been exhibited in many places by specialists for a long time. Apparently, the operators overlooked some flaws. The child made a move, and after that it is necessary to give time for the robot to respond, but the boy hurried, the robot grabbed him. We have nothing to do with the robot."

The report added that the boy was able to continue playing the following day after his finger was put in a cast.