The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post OMG

First indoor dog gym launches in Abu Dhabi

Posh Pet is the UAE's first indoor dog gym, featuring specially made dog treadmills in a cool room amid this summer's international heatwave.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 27, 2022 04:18
Illustrative image of a dog. (photo credit: PXHERE)
Illustrative image of a dog.
(photo credit: PXHERE)

Amid an international heatwave, dog owners everywhere are struggling to find places for pups to get exercise. In Abu Dhabi, a new indoor dog gym in promises to keep man's best friend active and happy while humans can cool off in the air conditioning. 

Posh Pet is the United Arab Emirate's first indoor dog gym, featuring specially made dog treadmills. "An Emirati opened the first gym for dogs in the UAE to help pet owners provide an active environment for their animals," Reuters tweeted on Tuesday. 

ABU DHABI Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan (right) and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman meet in Abu Dhabi, UAE in December. (credit: Saudi Royal Court/Reuters) ABU DHABI Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan (right) and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman meet in Abu Dhabi, UAE in December. (credit: Saudi Royal Court/Reuters)



Tags fitness UAE dogs Abraham Accords
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

'Ben Shapiro, you've spun your last dreidel' - armed activist in video

Conservative political commentator, writer and lawyer Ben Shapiro speaks at the 2018 Politicon in Los Angeles, California on October 21, 2018. The two day event covers all things political with dozens of high profile political figures.
2

Body of man who fell into sinkhole under pool found by rescue teams

Sinkhole under a pool in Karmei Yosef, July 21, 2022.
3

Ritual bath used by elites on eve of Second Temple destruction uncovered

The Mikveh Complex and the Remains of Herodian Construction, Looking West
4

Mysterious lights, possibly SpaceX Starlink, spotted in Israel's North

UFO (illustrative).
5

Blood thickness can predict risk of COVID death - study

COVID-19 is seen in a blood vessel (Illustrative).

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by