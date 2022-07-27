First indoor dog gym launches in Abu Dhabi

Amid an international heatwave, dog owners everywhere are struggling to find places for pups to get exercise. In Abu Dhabi, a new indoor dog gym in promises to keep man's best friend active and happy while humans can cool off in the air conditioning.

Posh Pet is the United Arab Emirate's first indoor dog gym, featuring specially made dog treadmills. "An Emirati opened the first gym for dogs in the UAE to help pet owners provide an active environment for their animals," Reuters tweeted on Tuesday.

An Emirati opened the first gym for dogs in the UAE to help pet owners provide an active environment for their animals pic.twitter.com/MJaL4JkDek — Reuters (@Reuters) July 26, 2022

The first session is free and includes a dog fitness level evaluation. After the first session, the Posh Pets dog gym sessions are Dhs1 ($0.27USD) per minute, according to Time Out Dubai, which noted that Abu Dhabi is currently the only Emirate to offer full workouts for Fido.

Israeli dogs can beat the heat, too

One month before the Posh Pets launch, Emirates flight EK 931 became the airline’s first journey on its Dubai to Tel Aviv route. Two years after the normalization of relations between Israel and the UAE through the Abraham Accords, Israelis can now travel to Dubai on daily flights from Emirates . From Dubai, which serves as the airline’s hub, more than 80 destinations can be reached on Emirates flights.

Alden Tabac contributed to this report.