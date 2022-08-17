Ezra Miller apologizes for erratic behavior, will address allegations

Actor Ezra Miller released an apology after keeping silent amid the growing list of legal issues and allegations of their erratic behavior.

In a statement given to Variety by a representative of the actor on Tuesday, Miller apologized for any alarm they have caused saying, "Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment.

"I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my behavior. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life."

What are the allegations against Ezra Miller?

Ezra Miller attends the First Annual ''Time 100 Next'' gala in New York (credit: REUTERS/EDUARDO MUNOZ)

Miller has been charged with felony burglary in Vermont last week after state police found that "several bottles of alcohol were taken from within the residence while the homeowners were not present." Miller is due to appear in the Vermont superior court on September 26.

Miller was also arrested twice in Hawaii in April, one for disorderly conduct and harassment at a karaoke bar, then for second-degree assault.

The parents of now 18-year-old Tokata Iron Eyes, a Native American activist, filed a protection order against Miller earlier this year, accusing the actor of grooming their child, for the past six years, through "violence, intimidation, the threat of violence, fear, paranoia, delusions and drugs." Tokata Iron Eye told Insider that those allegations were false.

According to Business Insider, Miller was alleged to have been running a cult in an AirBNB in Iceland for two months in 2020.

A source close to Warner Bros Discovery told Variety that the studio was supporting Miller's decision to seek professional help.

"The Flash" is set to be released on June 23, 2023.