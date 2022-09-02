Woman puts up 'help wanted' post to get husband a lover for NIS 1,400

A woman posted a "help wanted" post on TikTok, searching for a lover for her husband for NIS 1,400, housing and meals.

It seems now that she found the perfect woman for the role, and it's her best friend.

Fatima, 44 years old, took to TikTok because she believes that she cannot satisfy her husband and provide him with what he needs sexually. In the original video she shared on TikTok (the video has since been taken down, as the position has been filled), she said that she is looking for three, and not just one lover.

The requirements included that the applicants be between ages 30 and 35, having graduated high school or with an academic degree.

The woman also said that the lovers must go through a medical examination to prove that they do not carry HIV.

‘A SINGLE QUESTION serves as the sole criterion for whether or not a couple should stay together: Do you still love each other?’ (credit: ERIC HIBBELER/THE KANSAS CITY STAR/TNS)

What would the applicant be offered?

For this, she offered at least 15,000 Baht (NIS 1,400) per month, on top of housing and regular meals for free. She said, however, that she will need the lovers' help. Two of the lovers help with paperwork and office work while the other one would be responsible for taking care of the wife and her husband.

She promised, in addition, not to bother them while they are "busy" with her husband.

The video went viral on TikTok and on other social media platforms too. According to several local reports, Fatima ended up accepting a good friend of hers for the role. She allegedly said that although the woman is not what her husband expected, she was accepted nevertheless.