A little girl went viral after a TikTok video of her "threatening" an IDF soldier was posted.

The TikTok video, posted by @potter.fan.club7, shows a little Palestinian girl "threatening" the Israeli IDF soldier. At one point, she tried to punch him but completely misses.

The soldier then walks away "elegantly" while trying not to laugh. The girl also walks away to only come back moments later with friends as backup.

You can see in the video the girl's friends going up to the soldier from before and other soldiers that were there to try and antagonize them, but it doesn't work.

The video ends with a quick pause of the girl's face after she notices the phone filming her.

The TikTok has over 500 thousand views, with over 70 thousand likes and over 1000 shares. The comment section is filled with laughing emojis and people tagging others.

Israeli soldier dance battles with Palestinian kid goes viral

Another video of an IDF soldier dance battling with Palestinian kids went viral on TikTok on August 11.

The video captioned with "The Israeli/Palestinian conflict in 2022" had over 271 thousand views.

IDF reservist Yal Hadok, a 21-year-old Kfar Sabah resident who immigrated from France, told N12, "At the beginning of June, we were reinforcing the Jenin area, and in the area of the [security] fence that separates between Israel and Judea and Samaria while I was at my post, we saw from a distance Arabs approaching the fence, seeing us looking back at them. Suddenly, I turned back and saw two kids starting to dance behind me, so I danced back."