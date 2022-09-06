The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
2 planes nearly collide over Florida airport

Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) are investigating the incident, which appears to be an Air Traffic Control mishap.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 6, 2022 04:29
Delta Air Lines Airbus A319 plane on the tarmac at LAX in Los Angeles (photo credit: REUTERS/LUCY NICHOLSON)
Delta Air Lines Airbus A319 plane on the tarmac at LAX in Los Angeles
(photo credit: REUTERS/LUCY NICHOLSON)

A Boeing 757 airplane departing from Orlando International Airport in Florida last month nearly crashed into a Cessna plane, coming within 500 feet of it, local media reports.

Malik Clark, the pilot of the single-engine Cessna, was cleared to fly in the area when a Delta flight suddenly ascended towards his plane, forcing Clark to perform an evasive maneuver.

The Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) is investigating the incident, which appears to be an air traffic control mishap.

What went wrong?

“I knew that this didn’t look right, so immediately, I turned right and I climbed as steeply as I could."

Malik Clark, pilot

The incident was captured on video by Clark, who posted it on social media platforms shortly after the near-crash.

“I knew that this didn’t look right, so immediately, I turned right and I climbed as steeply as I could," Clark told local ABC affiliate WFTV-Orlando, adding that if he had not immediately performed the evasive maneuver, it was “quite likely there would have been a midair collision.”

Clark avoided the crash by rising to an altitude of 1500 feet after seemingly being instructed to cruise at 900 feet – an altitude that would have set it on a collision course with the Boeing 757, which seats up to 168 passengers.

“It was somebody’s error to put them in the same part of the sky,” former State Department official Steve Ganyard declared.



