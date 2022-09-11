Shira Haas to play Israeli superhero in new Captain America film

The cast of the new Captain America movie has been revealed at the presentation done by Marvel at D23 Expo on Saturday, The Variety reported on Saturday.

Israeli actress Shira Haas will be playing a superhero named Sabra alongside Tim Blake Nelson as The Leader. Haas is one of the most successful Israeli actresses and has been nominated for a Golden Globe in for her role in The Rebel.

Sabra is the alias of Ruth Bat-Seraph, an Israeli superhero. She is the first superhuman agent to serve with the Mossad. First appearing as a cameo in Incredible Hulk, she fought the Hulk because she mistakenly thought he was working with Arab terrorists that were operating in Israel.

Anthony Mackie is coming back as Sam Wilson, The Falcon, in "Captain America: New World Order" and is leading the film as the new Captain America for the first time. The new Captain America is set to be released on May 3, 2024.

Haas posted a link on Twitter to an article that talked about her new character in the film.