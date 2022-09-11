The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post OMG

Shira Haas to play Israeli superhero in new Captain America film

Shira Haas playing the role of Israeli superhero Sabra in "Captain America: New World Order," set to be released on May 3, 2024.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 11, 2022 00:41

Updated: SEPTEMBER 11, 2022 00:44
SHIRA HAAS receives the prize for Best Supporting Actress at the 2018 Ophir Awards ceremony (photo credit: FLASH90)
SHIRA HAAS receives the prize for Best Supporting Actress at the 2018 Ophir Awards ceremony
(photo credit: FLASH90)

The cast of the new Captain America movie has been revealed at the presentation done by Marvel at D23 Expo on Saturday, The Variety reported on Saturday.

Israeli actress Shira Haas will be playing a superhero named Sabra alongside Tim Blake Nelson as The Leader. Haas is one of the most successful Israeli actresses and has been nominated for a Golden Globe in for her role in The Rebel.

Sabra is the alias of Ruth Bat-Seraph, an Israeli superhero. She is the first superhuman agent to serve with the Mossad. First appearing as a cameo in Incredible Hulk, she fought the Hulk because she mistakenly thought he was working with Arab terrorists that were operating in Israel.

Anthony Mackie is coming back as Sam Wilson, The Falcon, in "Captain America: New World Order" and is leading the film as the new Captain America for the first time. The new Captain America is set to be released on May 3, 2024.

Haas posted a link on Twitter to an article that talked about her new character in the film.

SHIRA HAAS in Netflix’s ‘Unorthodox. (credit: NETFLIX)SHIRA HAAS in Netflix’s ‘Unorthodox. (credit: NETFLIX)



Tags israeli actors jewish actors jewish actors in hollywood hollywood Marvel Captain America Shira Haas
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Did Harry Styles accidentally put a Nazi symbol on his merchandise?

Harry Styles performs on NBC's "Today" morning television show in New York City on May 19, 2022.
2

Supersonic asteroid 10 times faster than bullet to pass Earth - NASA

An asteroid is seen approaching Earth (illustrative).
3

How did a proud Sephardi Jew build a global financial empire?

BANKER JACOB SAFRA and his wife, Esther, built a large family that was a pillar of Beirut’s Jewish community.
4

Iran sentences two gay rights activists to death

LGBTQ flag
5

Your blood type could increase your risk for a stroke before age 60

Blood vessels
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by