Israeli actress Shira Haas has been cast as one of the leads in an upcoming Netflix series, Bodies, while Rehearsals, an Israeli series about a couple who work in the theater from Kan, has just become available internationally on Hulu.

Haas will play one of the investigating officers, DC Maplewood, in Bodies, a British crime thriller that is being adapted from a Si Spencer graphic novel, about four detectives who work on homicide investigations in London in separate time periods. The main cast includes Stephen Graham (Boardwalk Empire) Jacob Fortune-Lloyd (The Queen’s Gambit), Kyle Soller (The Inheritance) and Amaka Okafor (The Responder).

Haas was nominated for an Emmy and a Golden Globe for the Netflix series, Unorthodox, and she won the Best Actress Award at the Tribeca Film Festival for Ruthy Pribar’s Asia. She will be playing a young Golda Meir in Guy Nattiv’s upcoming biopic, Golda, which is being executive produced by Barbra Streisand. She first became known to Netflix audiences for her role on the series, Shtisel.

var _isHostNameDev_body1 = window.location.hostname == "devdesktopcore.jpost.com";var _isHostNameStg_body1 = window.location.hostname == "stgdesktopcore.jpost.com";if(_isHostNameDev_body1 || _isHostNameStg_body1){console.log("Body1. HostName isDev or isStg");if(catID == 2){cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });}}else{console.log("Body1. Production");cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b'}).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });}

console.log("BODY. CatId is:"+catID);var _isHostNameDev_body2 = window.location.hostname == "devdesktopcore.jpost.com";var _isHostNameStg_body2 = window.location.hostname == "stgdesktopcore.jpost.com";if(_isHostNameDev_body2 || _isHostNameStg_body2){console.log("Body2. HostName isDev or isStg");if(catID == 69){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}else if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }}else{console.log("Body2. Production");if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }}

'Rehearsals' on Hulu

In other Israeli television news, Kan announced that Rehearsals (Hazarot), the winner of eight awards from the Israel Television Academy, has been sold to the US network, Hulu, and is now available to stream abroad.

Photo from 'Rehearsals' courtesy of Kan 11 (credit: VERED ADIR)

The popular series stars Erez Drigues and Noa Koler as two playwrights who were a couple and are going through a breakup when they are forced to work together on a new production. Itay Turgemon and Agam Rudenberg play two egotistical actors who are so difficult to work with, it brings the exes closer together. Evgenia Dodina and Shmil Ben Ari also star.

The show was rocked by a scandal when Drigues was named in a sexual harassment scandal, which he did not deny and for which he has apologized. Ben Ari has also been accused of sexual harassment, and plays a character dealing with this issue on the show. He has denied the allegations against him.