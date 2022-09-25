The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post OMG

WATCH: Video of apple core can reveal what kind of person you are

Watch the video inside and see what kind of person you are based on what you see

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 25, 2022 16:17
An apple core. (photo credit: CREATIVE COMMONS)
An apple core.
(photo credit: CREATIVE COMMONS)

Stop, look at the picture below and think about the first thing you saw, then come back.

This photo was shared on TikTok by the Bright Side channel, with the voiceover explaining that some people see an apple core, while others see the profile of two people. This image is a modern version of the famous vase illusion developed by Danish psychologist Edgar Rubin around 1915. In his illusion, the central image is a vase rather than an apple core, while it too has two profiles on each side.

@brightside.official What did you see first here?!#riddles #findoddoneout #whatdoyousee #whatdoyouseefirst ♬ original sound - BRIGHT SIDE

See an apple?

If you saw an apple, it means that you take things as they are, and you are someone who is happy with what you have in life, the video explains. It claims that people who see the apples can always count on the people close to them and that their good mood impacts others as well.

“You take things for what they are and are pretty happy in life,” the video claims.

What if you see faces?

On the other hand, if you are someone who sees people's profiles then it is a sign that relationships are your top priority.

“You might be going through a time of uncertainty with someone special to you,” the video claims. “Remember, the best you can do is discuss it together.”



Tags optical illusion Magician magic
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Putin announces partial mobilization, NATO deems it 'reckless'

People gather at a tram stop in front of a board displaying a portrait of Russian service member Sergei Tserkovniy in Saint Petersburg, Russia September 21, 2022. A slogan on the board reads: "Glory to heroes of Russia!"
2

Raisi cancels CNN interview after Christiane Amanpour refuses to wear hijab

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi attends a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin (not pictured) on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan September 15, 2022.
3

From Texas to Israel: Red heifers needed for Temple arrive

An Israeli rabbi uses a magnifying glass to examine a cow named Zippora, trying to determine whether the animal is a "red heifer",
4

Israeli archeologists discover 'once-in-a-lifetime find' of ancient pottery under beach

The vessels from 3,300 years ago discovered at Palmachim Beach.
5

Egyptian mummy cheese? Researchers find 2,600-year-old cheese at necropolis

Montgomery's cheddar cheese
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by