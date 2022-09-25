WATCH: Video of apple core can reveal what kind of person you are

Stop, look at the picture below and think about the first thing you saw, then come back.

This photo was shared on TikTok by the Bright Side channel, with the voiceover explaining that some people see an apple core, while others see the profile of two people. This image is a modern version of the famous vase illusion developed by Danish psychologist Edgar Rubin around 1915. In his illusion, the central image is a vase rather than an apple core, while it too has two profiles on each side.

See an apple?

If you saw an apple, it means that you take things as they are, and you are someone who is happy with what you have in life, the video explains. It claims that people who see the apples can always count on the people close to them and that their good mood impacts others as well.

“You take things for what they are and are pretty happy in life,” the video claims.

What if you see faces?

On the other hand, if you are someone who sees people's profiles then it is a sign that relationships are your top priority.

“You might be going through a time of uncertainty with someone special to you,” the video claims. “Remember, the best you can do is discuss it together.”