The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post OMG

Massachusetts seal that evaded capture turns himself in to police

Locals nicknamed the seal "Shoebert" for the pond at which he was discovered.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 25, 2022 21:31
Gray seal at Måkläppen nature reserve in Sweden (photo credit: LUCC77/CC BY-SA 4.0/(https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0)/VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
Gray seal at Måkläppen nature reserve in Sweden
(photo credit: LUCC77/CC BY-SA 4.0/(https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0)/VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

A gray seal that wandered into a pond and that authorities were unable to catch on Friday "turned himself in" by waddling to the police station, according to a report by the Associated Press.

The seal was initially found in Shoe Pond in Beverly, Massachusetts, where he is believed to have traveled through drainage pipes and a river.

Locals nicknamed the seal "Shoebert" for the pond at which he was discovered.

Seal evades capture by authorities

“He is acting like a typical, feisty, 4-year-old gray seal. We are planning to release him in a quiet, remote location near other seals.”

Sarah Callan, manager of the Mystic Aquarium’s animal rescue program
A group of gray seals on sands at Stiffkey, Norfolk, England (credit: DUNCAN HARRIS/CC BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0)/VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)A group of gray seals on sands at Stiffkey, Norfolk, England (credit: DUNCAN HARRIS/CC BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0)/VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

Authorities who tried to capture the seal used nets and boats but failed to catch it.

On Friday morning, though, the seal left the pond and showed up outside the door of the local police station, where wildlife specialists, firefighters and police corralled the animal, according to AP.

Shoebert was taken to Mystic Aquarium in Connecticut, where staff members will examine him and then release him back into the wild.

“He is acting like a typical, feisty, 4-year-old gray seal,” said Sarah Callan, the manager of the Mystic Aquarium’s animal rescue program. “We are planning to release him in a quiet, remote location near other seals.”



Tags police animals cute funny Massachusetts
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Putin announces partial mobilization, NATO deems it 'reckless'

People gather at a tram stop in front of a board displaying a portrait of Russian service member Sergei Tserkovniy in Saint Petersburg, Russia September 21, 2022. A slogan on the board reads: "Glory to heroes of Russia!"
2

Raisi cancels CNN interview after Christiane Amanpour refuses to wear hijab

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi attends a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin (not pictured) on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan September 15, 2022.
3

From Texas to Israel: Red heifers needed for Temple arrive

An Israeli rabbi uses a magnifying glass to examine a cow named Zippora, trying to determine whether the animal is a "red heifer",
4

Israeli archeologists discover 'once-in-a-lifetime find' of ancient pottery under beach

The vessels from 3,300 years ago discovered at Palmachim Beach.
5

Egyptian mummy cheese? Researchers find 2,600-year-old cheese at necropolis

Montgomery's cheddar cheese
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by