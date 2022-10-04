Roger Waters: I'm on the Ukranian 'Kill List'

Roger Waters claimed in an interview that was published in Rolling Stone on Tuesday that he is "on a kill list that is supported by the Ukrainian government".

This claim is a distortion based on a list published by a fringe right-wing Ukrainian organization, that includes hundreds of thousands of people seen by the organization as enemies of Ukraine. The organization itself is not affiliated with the Ukrainian government.

Waters has also continued spreading his anti-Israel propaganda, saying Israel is a "supremacist, settler colonialist project that operates a system of apartheid.”

He also denies that his lyrics “We’ll walk hand in hand and we’ll take back the land, from the Jordan river to the sea,” are a call to erase the Jewish presence from Israel, despite the obvious connotation of the words. He also denies being antisemitic, claiming he merely opposes the Israel's actions in the West Bank.

Conspirative media views

In the interview, Waters condemns the narrative pushed by the "Mainstream Media" that Russia is evil and "we" are good. He views the Russian invasion of Ukraine as a move that was forced upon Putin by NATO, and not as an aggressive act of war on Putin's part.

Musician Roger Waters performs at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, U.S., June 20, 2017 (credit: MARIO ANZUONI/REUTERS)

Waters also expressed the idea that the media is "completely controlled. It's monopolized by the powers that be and by the government."

These conspiracy claims are in line with Waters's anti-western worldview, saying: "We are the most evil of all by a factor of at least 10 times, We kill more people. We interfere in more people’s elections. We, the American empire, is doing all this shit.”

Recently, a Polish venue canceled Waters's show, following his anti-Ukranian statements.