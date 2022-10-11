The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post OMG

Jewish comedian attacked by Trump supporter during stand-up show

The beer narrowly missed Elias, after which she picked it up and chugged from the can to applause from the audience.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: OCTOBER 11, 2022 15:44
People watch a performance at Comedy Club on its first night back open after loosened restrictions during the continued outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Manhattan, New York, US, April 2, 2021. (photo credit: REUTERS/CAITLIN OCHS)
People watch a performance at Comedy Club on its first night back open after loosened restrictions during the continued outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Manhattan, New York, US, April 2, 2021.
(photo credit: REUTERS/CAITLIN OCHS)

Jewish comedian Ariel Elias had a beer thrown at her by a heckler while she was performing a set at Uncle Vinnie's Comedy Club in New Jersey on Saturday.

The beer narrowly missed Elias, after which she picked it up and chugged from the can to applause from the audience.

The incident occurred when the comedienne wanted to do some Q&A with the audience. Elias nevertheless finished her set even after the incident.

The video can be seen below:

What happened before?

The heckler asked Elias while she was doing stand-up if she voted for Donald Trump, to which the Jewish comedienne asked back "what do you think?"

Elias further asked the heckler jokingly: "Why would you ask me that knowing I'm the only Jew in this room? Are you trying to get me killed?" She further stated that "everybody should vote for whoever you want to vote. I don't care who you voted for."

However, this did not stop the heckler from further pursuing the subject, concluding that she voted for Biden, saying that she could "tell by [her] jokes" that she voted for the Democratic politician. 

"I can tell by the fact that you're still talking when nobody wants you to that you voted for Trump," Elias clapped back to cheers of encouragement from the audience. The audience cheered again when she asked the crowd to "make some noise if you want her to stop."

"I can tell by the fact that you're still talking when nobody wants you to that you voted for Trump."

Ariel Elias

The comedy club is pressing charges, Elias said on Twitter and stated that her next performance at the venue will be next April.



Tags comedy Donald Trump New Jersey comedian
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Hercules statue, approximately 2,000 years old, discovered in northern Greece

A statue of Hercules and a lion
2

'Death to the dictator!' Protests spread at universities across Iran

A man gestures during a protest over the death of Mahsa Amini, a woman who died after being arrested by the Islamic republic's "morality police", in Tehran, Iran September 19, 2022.
3

Russian soldiers calling Ukrainian surrender hotline by the thousands - GUR

Russian soldier on the Ukrainian border, March 1
4

Israel readies for war with Hezbollah after Lebanon ups maritime deal demands

: People walk as Israeli navy boats are seen in the Mediterranean Sea as seen from Rosh Hanikra, close to the Lebanese border, northern Israel May 4, 2021.
5

What is Russia's Poseidon nuclear torpedo, can it cause nuclear tsunamis?

A mushroom cloud is seen caused by a nuclear bomb in this illustration.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by