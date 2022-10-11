Jewish comedian attacked by Trump supporter during stand-up show

Jewish comedian Ariel Elias had a beer thrown at her by a heckler while she was performing a set at Uncle Vinnie's Comedy Club in New Jersey on Saturday.

The beer narrowly missed Elias, after which she picked it up and chugged from the can to applause from the audience.

The incident occurred when the comedienne wanted to do some Q&A with the audience. Elias nevertheless finished her set even after the incident.

The video can be seen below:

What happened before?

The heckler asked Elias while she was doing stand-up if she voted for Donald Trump, to which the Jewish comedienne asked back "what do you think?"

Elias further asked the heckler jokingly: "Why would you ask me that knowing I'm the only Jew in this room? Are you trying to get me killed?" She further stated that "everybody should vote for whoever you want to vote. I don't care who you voted for."

However, this did not stop the heckler from further pursuing the subject, concluding that she voted for Biden, saying that she could "tell by [her] jokes" that she voted for the Democratic politician.

"I can tell by the fact that you're still talking when nobody wants you to that you voted for Trump," Elias clapped back to cheers of encouragement from the audience. The audience cheered again when she asked the crowd to "make some noise if you want her to stop."

The comedy club is pressing charges, Elias said on Twitter and stated that her next performance at the venue will be next April.