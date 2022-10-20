The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
What happens when a child gets to talk to a CEO?

In a viral TikTok video, a child gets to do something many of us dream about: Telling off the boss.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: OCTOBER 20, 2022 22:09
Employees work at Internet data firm SimilarWeb at their offices in Tel Aviv, Israel July 4, 2016 (photo credit: BAZ RATNER/REUTERS)
Employees work at Internet data firm SimilarWeb at their offices in Tel Aviv, Israel July 4, 2016
(photo credit: BAZ RATNER/REUTERS)

In a viral TikTok video, the son of an employee sits with the CEO of the company during a "bring your kid to work" event in the British branch of the recruitment company Harnham.

@harnhamlife You couldn’t write it #fyp #kids #kidshavenofilter ♬ original sound - Harnham

As it turns out, this kid has much less to lose than the employees, and he uses this to berate the CEO for the "boring" job his mother has to do.

First, the kid told the CEO that his mother is always annoyed after doing work calls. Then, the kid asked another brilliant question: "If there is a head of legal, is there a head of illegal?"  

When the CEO of the company told the kids who came to the "bring your kid to work day" that they should do something they enjoy. The kid then continued to say that applying that to the workplace, "everybody here should never be here."

The CEO then asked him who told him that they were not enjoying their time there. The kid's response was "everyone I met here."



Tags United Kingdom children social media TikTok
