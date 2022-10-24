Many optical illusions examine what you see first, or what you see in an unclear image. The following optical illusion presented will have you scratching your head for a while. In the next picture, you will have to find the animals that are hiding between and under the mountains:

If you've already scrolled down to try and start spotting and only saw a few of the animals, go back and check again. In the picture there are six different types of animals that can be found, some are big, some are small - but how many of them did you manage to discover? The New York Post claims that only 17 percent of humans can identify all the animals hiding in the picture. You can break the world record if you find all six animals in less than six seconds.

And the answer is...

Here is the solution (Photo: screenshot, BhaviniOnline) (credit: Walla)

After you try to find on your own, we will help you find out where the animals are.

The butterfly is the easiest animal to spot, and many of you recognize it right away, it hides at the bottom of the picture in the bushes next to the flowers. When you look at the picture closely, you can find more animals that are starting to emerge. On the left side in the center of the tree, there is a crocodile. Moving clockwise, there is a camel eating fruit from the tree close to the mountain. A rabbit is right above the camel's head.

"Too easy, I found them in 17 seconds."

The last two are the hardest. The first is a fawn found as part of the trunk of the right tree and part of it is also found in the grass, and at the bottom, hiding as part of the grass, a snake is also found.

Some people claimed that this was too easy an illusion for them. "I found all the animals in ten seconds," claimed one, another added: "Too easy, I found them in 17 seconds." A third claimed to have broken the record: "I found all the animals in 8 seconds." Another genius says there are more than six animals: "I actually found nine."