Danish dog throws his collar in the ring for parliament

Ludvig the black lab is dipping his paws into politics. He is not the first dog to enter politics, though he is the first Danish dog to do so.

By MAYA ZANGER-NADIS
Published: OCTOBER 31, 2022 05:39
Female Black Labrador retriever, age approx. 1 year. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Female Black Labrador retriever, age approx. 1 year.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Ludvig Støjberg, a Danish dog, is running for Danish Parliament in the upcoming elections with the Denmark Democrats party headed by his owner Inger Støjberg.

"My name is Ludvig and I live in Hadsund with my better half," he writes on his official campaign website. "[Inger Støjberg] was already politically active when we met a few years ago. That's why politics takes up a lot of space at our house, and we often have good discussions when we're out on our daily trots in the Jutland dog parks. We agree on many things, but we do not completely agree on the distribution policy - I believe, for example, that a welfare society should be measured by how many treats a good dog gets per month."

Ludvig is not the first dog to enter politics, though he is the first Danish dog to do so and he is certainly aiming higher than any dog has before him. Notably, Maximus Mighty-Dog Mueller II, a golden retriever, served as the mayor of the unincorporated California town of Idyllwild. He served for eleven years until his passing in the summer of 2022. His deputy mayors were his cousins Mitzi and Mikey, also goldens. 

Ludvig plays politics with lawmaker owner

Luvig's owner, Inger Støjberg, has been a minister in Danish Parliament since 2001. In 2009, she served as the minister for gender equality. Since then she has served as employment minister and immigration, integration and housing minister. She was a member of the liberal Venstre party until 2021 when they ousted her for an order she gave regarding asylum seekers while serving as minister.

11 weeks old Puppy. (credit: BBC VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS) 11 weeks old Puppy. (credit: BBC VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

The black lab's website also details his previous political experience:

"I have previously had my nose in animal welfare policy, so I believe that my unique perspective and my knowledge in the area will be a great advantage when we have to fight for the cause of animals at Christiansborg."



