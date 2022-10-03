From X Factor to Chief Cantor of Denmark

25-year-old Edan Tamler has the most unexpected job title for someone his age: He currently serves as the Chief Cantor of Denmark, and during the Jewish high holidays, this is pretty much a full-time job.

So how did this American-Israeli (who since has participated in the Israeli version of X Factor) decide to devote his time to leading prayers in a tiny Jewish community in Europe?

He was born in New York City and grew up in Jamaica Estates, Queens. In 2012, when He was 15 years old, fresh off from finishing his second year at the Ramaz Upper School, his family decided to make aliyah. The Tamlers relocated to a community in Southern Galilee called Eshchar.

“After moving to Israel, I was recruited to be a participant in the first season of Israel’s X-Factor,” he told The Jerusalem Post in a conversation from Copenhagen. Tamler made it all the way to the finale as part of a band called Fusion, which was assembled by the Judges during the show.

“It was an amazing experience, one that strengthened my dream of becoming a professional musician and made that prospect seem more tangible than ever,” he said of his experience on Israeli television. “I was subsequently signed to a development deal by pop musician Ivri Lider, who was a mentor of mine [on the show] and helped me come into my own as a singer-songwriter and artist,” he explained.

One year later, his musical journey continued in a surprising direction, as the lead singer of the IDF Orchestra “where I served as the ceremonial voice at Israel’s annual memorial and celebration ceremonies nationally and abroad for three years.”

He shared that during his army service he “felt as though I was missing an outlet for Jewish expression. Ironically, the strong passion I had felt for Jewish culture and music in New York hadn’t been as prevalent in my life in Israel.” With this in mind, he turned to the Chief Cantor of the IDF, Shai Abramson in search of Chazzanut (Cantorial) lessons.

“He had become a friend and a mentor early on in my service as we frequently shared the stage at these national ceremonies together; he sang El Maleh Rachamim, a memorial prayer remembering those who had perished and I Hatikvah, Israel’s national anthem,” he said. Tamler studied with Shai for over two years, “other than being a fantastic teacher, mentor and friend, he also knew the ins and outs of the cantorial industry assisting me in beginning to find work as a cantor and in religious choirs,” he explained.

After the army he moved back to New York for a year to teach music at the Ramaz Lower school and to be reunited with his then long-distance girlfriend Rachel Kastner, “who has recently become my wife this past month,” he said excitedly.

“During this time I continued growing as a Cantor, educator and musician and upon arriving back to Israel, I had decided to enroll in the Tel Aviv Cantorial institute to learn under the tutelage of the great cantor Naftali Hershtik.”

His wife Rachel studied in Copenhagen in 2018 during a semester abroad. “During that year Rachel found that she loved the city, met incredible people, and, most importantly to this story, felt a deep connection to the local Jewish community,” Tamler expressed and explained that they decided to visit there as a couple later that year. During their trip, this long-distance couple had dinner with Denmark's Chief Rabbi, Jair Melchior and his family.

“He spontaneously asked me to lead the morning Shabbat service the next day,” Tamler recalled and added jokingly that “I’m confident that Rachel had organized the entire thing in advance, seeing an opportunity for me to showcase my work.” He agreed to the offer and surprisingly it turned out to be a sort of audition as the community was looking for a Cantor at the time.

“Rachel and I were in the midst of moving to Tel Aviv and so the Danish Jewish community offered an arrangement where I would be part-time, going to Copenhagen each month, to teach music and Judaism in the local Jewish school and lead services in the Synagogue on Shabbat and holidays,” Tamler shared.

He began his role as the Chief Cantor of the Great Synagogue in Copenhagen in 2019. “Our monthly schedule worked wonderfully for several months and then COVID-19 hit,” he recalled.

He was then “separated,” as he called the situation, from the community for nearly six months. “Luckily I was able to fly into Denmark in time for the high holidays in 2020 and since then I have been traveling back and forth to Denmark for Jewish holidays and community events.”

The Danish Jewish community

The Danish Jewish community has a rich history, and is deeply embedded in Danish society. Tamler shared that, for example, next month, “Queen Margrethe II of Denmark will be coming to the synagogue to celebrate the 400 year anniversary of Judaism in Denmark.”

He added that the Jewish community of Copenhagen “has a Modern-Orthodox framework but is composed of roughly 1000 Jews of all levels of affiliation. The synagogue building is nearly 200 years old and incredibly well kept, this in large part due to the fact that Danish Jews and Jewry were greatly protected from the Nazi occupation of Denmark in WWII.”

During the war, the Danish Jews were saved by escaping to nearby neutral Sweden, where they continued practicing Judaism in their unique way. “Due to this, the synagogue service today is very similar to how it was all those years ago,” Tamler voiced.

“The Copenhagen Jewish community also has a rich history of Danish Jewish liturgy and music, and that it is a huge part of many community members' identity,” Tamler vocalized in excitement.

He explained that “the music is fascinating to listen to and read about and it’s incredible to see how music can be so integral in binding people together in a shared identity. I have spent hundreds of hours reading old partitures and sifting through 50+-year-old recordings in order to learn these melodies and preserve their place in the synagogue.”

He stated that one of his favorite tunes is the local version of the “Kol Nidre” prayer, “which plays with more major scales than the more widely sung Ashkenaz version.”

He added that “in addition to the uniqueness of the melody, the Kol Nidre moment in the Great Synagogue is incredible and unlike anything I’ve experienced elsewhere. Yom Kippur eve is one of those nights where the synagogue is truly filled to capacity; Nearly 1000 Danish Jews fill the pews, many standing in the same places that their parents, grandparents and great-grandparents did so many years ago."

"The Cantor stands facing the congregation, something that is less common in Orthodox Jewish prayer spaces and the entire room is singing and praying as one.”

In addition to his work as a Cantor, Tamler is also getting his BA in psychology from Reichman University, therefore he mainly visits Copenhagen around the Jewish Holidays and his semester breaks. "Rachel and I live in the Old North in Tel Aviv and I spend the rest of my time writing, producing and releasing original music, with my most recent single Makom Prati (personal space) hitting Israeli radio last summer,” he said.

Tamler concluded that even after three years on the job, “I am still learning more and more traditions and local melodies which I think is a great testament to the richness of Jewish culture and life in Denmark.”

He added that “It’s an honor to be a part of preserving its existence, and to have a role in strengthening the identities of Danish Jews through song and prayer.”