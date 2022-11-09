An Israeli marathon runner caught the attention of spectators during the Sunday New York Marathon when he ran with a pineapple atop his head.

"I like to run marathon races with pineapple balanced on my head," marathoner Moshe Lederfien wrote on his YouTube profile.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Moshe Lederfien משה לדרפיין (@pineapple.marathon.runner)

Lederfien doesn't limit himself to pineapples. According to his Instagram profile, he is "currently training with watermelon."

In 2019, one of the 12 marathons he ran was done with a flowerpot instead of his traditional spiky fruit.

The Israeli marathoner has been the star of social media videos as recordings of his exploits have been uploaded online, with one video of his 2022 Berlin Marathon run gaining hundreds of thousands of likes.

Israelis at NYC marathon

Lederfien was far from the only notable Israeli running the New York marathon.

Lonah Chemtai Salpeter finished second place with a total time of 2:23:30.