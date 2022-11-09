The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
WATCH: Israeli runs marathons with pineapple on head —and sometimes watermelons

"I like to run marathon races with pineapple balanced on my head," Marathoner Moshe Lederfien wrote on his YouTube profile.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 9, 2022 22:27
A runner wearing a pineapple during the September Berlin Marathon (photo credit: Fabrizio Bensch/Reuters)
A runner wearing a pineapple during the September Berlin Marathon
(photo credit: Fabrizio Bensch/Reuters)

An Israeli marathon runner caught the attention of spectators during the Sunday New York Marathon when he ran with a pineapple atop his head. 

@schecktastic Pineapple guy isn’t just pineapple guy ‍♂️ #nycmarathon ♬ оригінальний звук - Viktoriaa



Lederfien doesn't limit himself to pineapples. According to his Instagram profile, he is "currently training with watermelon."

In 2019, one of the 12 marathons he ran was done with a flowerpot instead of his traditional spiky fruit. 

@pineapplemarathonrunner A Bulgarian style run. No pineapple today, only watermelon... :-( #PineappleMarathonRunner ♬ original sound - PineappleMarathonRunner

The Israeli marathoner has been the star of social media videos as recordings of his exploits have been uploaded online, with one video of his 2022 Berlin Marathon run gaining hundreds of thousands of likes.

"I like to run marathon races with pineapple balanced on my head."

Moshe Lederfien

Israelis at NYC marathon

Lederfien was far from the only notable Israeli running the New York marathon.

Lonah Chemtai Salpeter finished second place with a total time of 2:23:30.



