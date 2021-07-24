What makes Israeli watermelon so good?

At Origene’s annual melon festival, I got the chance to learn what makes Israeli watermelon taste so good. More importantly, I got to speak to some of Israel’s leading agricultural researchers who gave me some tips on how to pick out the best ones.

Look for watermelons with a green but dry stem and some dark yellow patches in the area where it was attached to the ground. It should also be dark, with a dry stem, proof that it didn’t take too much of a beating in the sun.

But if you have the opportunity, you should buy half watermelons, according to Volcani scientist Eli Fallik. That way, you can see the quality of the fruit yourself. It should be flat, firm and free of holes.

Once you bite into the watermelon, the tastiest part will be the center, where most of the sugar is concentrated. Fallik said the ideal sugar content in the center is around 11%. A strong, red watermelon is ripe and sweet.

Non-red watermelons are also worth trying. There were yellow and orange watermelons on display at the festival, and are on sale in some supermarkets. They tasted similar to the red one but were slightly less sweet. Still, they’re a great idea for summer-themed salads and dessert platters.

Israel’s secret to great-tasting watermelon is threefold, according to Origene CEO and Chief Breeder Eyal Vardi. First, Israel’s hot and dry summer climate is ideal for growing watermelon. Second, its farmers are experienced and have an eye for picking watermelons when they’re ripe. Third, Israeli technological innovations have helped farmers grow healthier watermelons at high yields.

Vardi told The Jerusalem Post that the different colors are actually appealing to the human eye, especially when they’re combined.

But that could lead you into a trap. Since the yellow watermelon resembles a pineapple, you might experience a phantom pineapple taste.

“The taste starts with the eyes,” Vardi said.

He also cautioned against avoiding small watermelons. Watermelon ripens in various shapes and sizes.

While keeping in mind all the traits of a ripe watermelon, pick whichever one is easiest to carry home and can feed your entire party. If you’re in Israel this summer, take advantage of this healthy, hydrating and delicious treat!