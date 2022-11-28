Meow, there's a hidden passenger here: Cat sneaks into man's suitcase

The security team at JFK airport in New York on Tuesday released a cat from a suitcase that was about to board the plane.

The striped house cat with reddish fur snuck into the item of luggage that had already passed the inspection. The bag was about to be loaded into the cargo hold when the airport workers noticed its fur sticking out through the zipper. The United States Transportation Security Administration (TSA) personnel were shocked when they scanned the bag and on their computer screens an image of the pet was visible.

The Euronews website reported that the bag was checked before a flight from New York to Atlanta and from there to Florida. "The cat did not belong to the owner of the suitcase, but to someone else in the house," said Lisa Farbstein, a spokeswoman for the TSA.

Curiosity saved the cat

The cat was, of course, taken out of the bag before being transferred to the cargo hold—to the cat's great luck—as in the cargo hold the temperatures are extremely low, which could have been fatal for him. One way or another, the cat was returned safely to its owner, but the owner of the suitcase had to miss his flight. However, he managed to find another flight the next day. What is certain is that this time, he carefully checked the contents of the suitcase before leaving his house.

If you are preparing for relocation or an extended stay abroad, you should know that many airlines offer different options for flying with pets in a safe and legal manner. You should check the airline's policy in advance before ordering the ticket, including prices, cage dimensions, weight and more. For El Al, for example, in most cases an animal weighing up to nine kg can be flown with you in the passenger cabin. The price for one way is $100. You should also check in advance whether your pet needs a microchip and vaccinations depending on the destination you are flying to.