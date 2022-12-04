The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Woman arrested for turning off patient's 'noisy' vital oxygen supply

According to the police and prosecution, the woman was disturbed by the noise coming from the oxygen device providing a 79-year-old patient with oxygen, and turned it off sometime before 8 p.m.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 4, 2022 12:26
A 72-year-old woman in a hospital in Mannheim, Germany, was arrested last week for turning off the oxygen supply for her fellow patient because the noise from it was bothering her, the Mannheim police and public prosecutor's office said in a joint statement. 

The suspect was brought before the Mannheim District Court and then taken to a correctional facility for detention.

The police and prosecutor's office are currently investigating what happened.

Turning off an oxygen machine keeping someone alive because the noise is annoying?

According to the police and prosecution, the woman was disturbed by the noise coming from the oxygen device providing a 79-year-old patient with oxygen, and turned it off sometime before 8 p.m.

This 79-year-old patient is entirely dependent on the oxygen machine to survive, and its continuous functioning was vital.

The hospital staff event made sure to tell the suspect this after noticing that she had turned the machine off.

However, at around 9 p.m., the suspect turned the machine off again, causing the older patient to decline and require resuscitation. 

According to the statement, she is currently undergoing intensive care.



