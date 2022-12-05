The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Former NJ Gov. Chris Christie's niece removed from flight, arrested

When deputies arrived, Shannon Epstein refused to get off the jet bridge and when they tried to arrest her, she became aggressive and resisted.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 5, 2022 04:21
A logo of low cost carrier Spirit Airlines is pictured on an Airbus plane in Colomiers near Toulouse (photo credit: REGIS DUVIGNAU/REUTERS)
A logo of low cost carrier Spirit Airlines is pictured on an Airbus plane in Colomiers near Toulouse
(photo credit: REGIS DUVIGNAU/REUTERS)

The niece of former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie was escorted from a Spirit Airlines flight and arrested after she accused a Latino family of "smuggling drugs" and allegedly injured six sheriff's deputies.

Shannon Epstein was on an early morning flight from New Orleans, Louisiana to New Jersey on Thanksgiving when she asked a Latino family that was sitting near her if they were "smuggling cocaine."

The plane had already started to taxi on the runway when airline staff requested for the plane to turn back to the gate so they can escort her off the plane, according to Capt. Jason Rivarde, a Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office spokesperson.

What happened?

When the deputies arrived at the scene, Epstein refused to get off the jet bridge and go to the terminal. When they tried to arrest her, she became aggressive and refused arrest.

A slogan of low cost carrier Spirit Airlines is pictured on an engine in Colomiers near Toulouse, France, November 6, 2018 (credit: REUTERS/REGIS DUVIGNAU) A slogan of low cost carrier Spirit Airlines is pictured on an engine in Colomiers near Toulouse, France, November 6, 2018 (credit: REUTERS/REGIS DUVIGNAU)

“Throughout her entire interaction with deputies, she repeatedly stated that they would lose their jobs or be arrested because of her familial relationships.”

Capt. Jason Rivarde, Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office spokesperson

She injured six deputies, biting one on the arm, through the skin and kicking another deputy in the groin, according to media reports. There were both treated by paramedics at the scene.

She started causing more of a scene when she started yelling and screaming. "Throughout her entire interaction with deputies, she repeatedly stated that they would lose their jobs or be arrested because of her familial relationships," Rivarde told the New York Post.

It took seven deputies to handcuff Epstein to a wheelchair, Rivarde said. As she was being wheeled off to the airport security office, she kept screaming vulgar things and tried to bite more deputies, he added.

"She was charged with six counts of battery on a police officer, three of disturbing the peace, one of resisting arrest by force and one of remaining after forbidden," Rivavrde said. She paid $10,750 bail and was released later on that day from the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center.

Rivarde said that Epstein is scheduled to return to Jefferson Parish for court on January 23 with the possibility of it moving to federal court.



