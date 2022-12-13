The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post OMG

Wish granted: LA-area child receives permit to own pet unicorn

Six-year-old Madeline requested permission from the authorities to own a pet unicorn, just in case one shows up in her backyard.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 13, 2022 11:32

Updated: DECEMBER 13, 2022 11:33
Unicorn (illustrative) (photo credit: freepik)
Unicorn (illustrative)
(photo credit: freepik)

One young Los Angeles county resident recently had her dreams of owning a pet unicorn come true after she received permission to do so from the city of Los Angeles in early December. In a written request filed to local government authorities back in November, six-year-old Madeline sought permission to legally own a pet unicorn.

Though she initially filed for a pet permit on November 14th, the wheels of bureaucracy often turn very slowly, and after a multi-week wait, her request to own a pet unicorn - should she find one in her backyard - was approved on December 7th. LA County Animal Care and Control (Los Angeles DACC) granted this eager unicorn owner-to-be permission after her letter made its way to their department.

Los Angeles DACC shared her letter in a social media post, expressing their heartfelt appreciation for young Madeline's commitment to responsible pet ownership.

According to this post, Madeline wanted to seek permission just in case she managed to find one.

Heartfelt responses

The department responded by commending her responsibility. "It is always rewarding to hear from young people who thoughtfully consider the requirements of providing a loving home to animals," they wrote on Instagram.

The department operates 24/7 and runs seven animal care centers throughout the Los Angeles county area. They offer services such as low-cost spaying and neutering, vaccines, and caring for both strays and surrendered pets alike.

According to their website, the DACC's responsibilities go far beyond granting unicorn permits. "Besides patrolling busy streets, back roads, beaches, and canyons for lost, injured, and abandoned animals, our animal control officers also conduct humane investigations when animal cruelty is suspected, provide emergency rescues during natural disasters, enforce all State and local animal control laws, conduct animal licensing (canvassing) inspections; and inspect and license commercial animal facilities."

Her very own pet unicorn (sort of)

Naturally, the department gave an appreciative nod to the young girl for her commitment to responsible pet ownership, sharing a photo of both the certificate they sent her, as well as a Unicorn stuffed toy, complete with collar and nametag. 

"We commend Madeline’s sense of responsible pet ownership to seek permission in advance to keep a unicorn in Los Angeles County. As a result, we issued her a preapproved unicorn license. Also, in the meantime, because they are indeed very rare to find, we will be providing her the unicorn pictured below as she continues her search," they wrote from their lacoanimals Instagram account.

Los Angeles DACC currently has more than 81 pages worth of pets available for responsible adoption, ranging from dogs and cats to turtles, bunnies, guinea pigs, and more. 

While a unicorn has yet to feature on their extensive list of animals looking for a home, they can rest easy now, knowing that should one ever turn up, six-year-old Madeline will be more than happy to provide it with a loving home.



Tags United States children los angeles animals cute rescue mission
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Rare mummy portraits discovered in Egypt

Mummy portrait found in Fayoum, Egypt.
2

Ukraine destroys two Russian nuclear bombers in airport bombings

A Russian Tu-95MS strategic bomber and an Ilyushin Il-78 aerial refueling tanker fly over the Kremlin and Red Square in Moscow on May 7, 2021
3

Mystery of structures resembling kites from prehistoric times finally cracked

A kite by Kibbutz Samar, where two undulating walls are leading towards the round head. An Early Bronze Age grave (tumulus) was later built on top of the kite, and we found in it human and cattle bones, tiny beads and a stele.
4

Kanye West calls on Jews to 'forgive Hitler' in Proud Boys interview

Kanye West directs people during his Yeezy Season 3 Collection presentation and listening party during New York Fashion Week
5

UN says Israel must give up nuclear weapons in lopsided vote

View of the Israeli nuclear facility in the Negev Desert outside Dimona
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by