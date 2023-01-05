The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Tiktoker shares life hack for what to do if you forget someone's name

What does one do when one forgets someone's name but doesn't want to ask?

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 5, 2023 00:19
TikTok app logo is seen in this illustration taken, August 22, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION/FILE PHOTO)
TikTok app logo is seen in this illustration taken, August 22, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION/FILE PHOTO)

What can you do if you forget someone's name but don't want to ask? One Tiktoker, niacc13, has a solution.

"Want to hear a life hack?" She asked. "Whenever I don't know somebody's name I say 'Do you know it's really hard to say your own name three times really fast because you're not used to saying your own name?'"

@niacc13 I do this with the students at my school and with people I meet at gigs too #lifehack #forgettingsomething #funny #teachertok #foryou #teachersoftiktok #singersongwriter #musicindustry #viral #fyp ♬ 24 - Nia C. C.

She noted that she has used this trick "with the students at my school and with people I meet at gigs too."

One commenter, Wisdom D., suggested a different approach: "I would just ask them how to spell their name," she said.

Another user, ella, said, "oh i always say 'hey what’s your name again?' and when they say it, i’ll say 'oh i meant your last name.'"

"This is a [sic] GREAT!" niacc13 replied to ella's suggestion.

A different approach

Blue420.4 had a different solution. "I just [say] 'Hey, I’m bad with names, what’s [sic] you name again?' "

Asher Salzberg noticed a potential obstacle to niacc13's trick: "what do you do when you've done this to the same person already?" he asked.

Finally, moose said, "I just ask them to remind me because not knowing or being forgetful is normal"



