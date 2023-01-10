The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post OMG

American airline offers free flights to people who adopt kittens

An American animal charity foundation named three tiny kittens after airline names in America.

By WALLA!, JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 10, 2023 09:42
Illustrative image of three kittens. (photo credit: FLICKR)
Illustrative image of three kittens.
(photo credit: FLICKR)

Frontier Airlines in the United States is offering free flights to people who adopt three kittens.

The Los Angeles-based charity Animal Foundation posted photos of the three kittens on Twitter and named them after the American Delta, Frontier and Spirit airlines.

A report about the kittens in local news drew the attention of Frontier who is now offering flight vouchers worth $250 to whoever adopts the kittens.

The airline thanked the foundation for the honor of having one of the kittens named after it on Twitter.

"This is so sweet!" the official Twitter account wrote. "Thank you for the honor, [Animal Foundation]! We'd love to donate two flight vouchers each to people who adopt Delta and Spirit; and four vouchers to the person who adopts Frontier."

A Frontier Airlines plane. This one has a horse on its tail. (credit: Wikimedia Commons) A Frontier Airlines plane. This one has a horse on its tail. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Is this a sweet offer or does it endanger the kittens?

While many people praised the offer and thanked the airline for encouraging people to adopt the kittens, others expressed concerns that people would adopt the kittens and then abandon them when they got their vouchers or when the kittens grow up.

"We were more than happy to offer an award to encourage people to adopt those three dear kittens."

Frontier Airlines

In a statement to the British Independent, a Frontier Airlines representative said that the "conditions of animals is important and dear to us. Every one of our planes has an animal on the tail with a name and a special background story, with many of the species being endangered or at risk of extinction. We were more than happy to offer an award to encourage people to adopt those three dear kittens."

The Animal Foundation said that the kittens will be given to their adopting homes as soon as they've grown a little, and the veterinary team at the foundation approves them to leave.



Tags airline company Adoption Cats flights
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Suspected UFO shot down over Russia's Rostov Oblast - report

UFO (illustrative).
2

Mother of the year: US teen discovers cyber bully was her own mother

An estimated 60% of adolescents have experienced some form of cyberbullying over social media.
3

Woman finds out she is her daughter's mother - and uncle

A DNA double helix is seen in an undated artist's illustration released by the National Human Genome Research Institute to Reuters on May 15, 2012. A group of 25 scientists June 2, 2016, proposed an ambitious project to create a synthetic human genome, or genetic blueprint, in an endeavor that is b
4

Journalists detained over footage of South Sudan president wetting himself

South Sudan's President Salva Kiir addresses a news conference at the State House in Juba, South Sudan March 28, 2022
5

A great war, financial ruin and more: Nostradamus predictions for 2023

A 16th-century edition of predictions by Nostradamus, the first book to be digitised by Google from a collection of 500,000 at the Municipal Library of Lyon, is displayed by a librarian in this January 15, 2010 file picture. Amid the flat, wide fields of central France, a team of re-trained secretar
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by