Jewish Orthodox woman's livestream goes viral after man exposes himself

An Orthodox Jewish woman was flashed while she was on her Instagram livestream on Saturday night.

The story went viral after a Jewish podcast Mislaibeled spoke about it on their Instagram, turning it into a joke. "Someone jumped onto Flatbush Girl's [Instagram] live last night, just absolutely waving his shlong for the entire world to see," the podcaster said laughing.

"Whoever was put in charge of this operation, you selected the right man," he continued. "Whoever this dude is, is an absolute professional."

After facing criticism from commenters on their video, they posted an Instagram story trying to "dumb it down" and try and make it seem like it was a joke from the beginning, writing, "I am a professional liberal and I'm part of the 'no fun, can't take a joke' club. I also am not smart enough to understand the nuance of how something that's not appropriate and wrong can still be hilarious," as well as asking "Is this you?" with two options for viewers to click on."

They also posted to their story later two videos of what they claim is a "live reaction" of FlatbushGirl's husband laughing at their reaction video saying, "FlatbushGirl def secretly cracking up in bed watching this with her hubby."

What happened during the Instagram Live?

Adina Miles-Sash, also known as FlatbushGirl on Social Media, started her live stream on Saturday night with another organization that "she was trying to shed light on and someone was bugging her on her live to join," Instagram influencer Frumee Taubenfeld said on her Instagram story. "It seemed urgent so she answered it and it was a male who was exposing himself."

"It occured in a space that women were having safe conversations about critical resources that may be needed for unplanned pregnancies," she said while addressing the situation on her Instagram story. "[As well as] for women who were experiencing crisis when it comes to their reproductive health and their bodily agency."

Sash shared a screenshot of a commenter saying "I am a woman laughing at you trying to defend yourself when you knew eventually things like this would pop up."

"[You need to] start realizing that you're also maybe one of those kinda [sic] people that love promoting these things, which is sick," they continued. "[The] best way to deal with something you don't want to blow up is to leave it alone, but not, you actually like it. That's why it's all over the place to the point where other Instagramers are disturbed by you."