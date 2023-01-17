The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post OMG

Flight attendants caught smuggling 27 kg of onions into Philippines

The crew members were also in possession of 10.5 kg of lemons, as well as other fruits and vegetables.

By WALLA! TOURISM
Published: JANUARY 17, 2023 09:19
Close to 40kg of smuggled produce was discovered in the luggage of Philippine Airlines crew members on Friday. (photo credit: PHILIPPINE CUSTOMS OFFICE VIA WALLA NEWS)
Close to 40kg of smuggled produce was discovered in the luggage of Philippine Airlines crew members on Friday.
(photo credit: PHILIPPINE CUSTOMS OFFICE VIA WALLA NEWS)

Aircrew members from the Philippines are facing smuggling charges after attempting to smuggle 27 kg of onions into the country from the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.

The 10 Philippines Airlines crew members arrived in the country on two separate flights, one from Dubai and one from Riyadh on Friday, and were caught by customs with 27 kg of onions, 10.5 kg of lemons and a kilogram of strawberries and blueberries, local media sources reported.

The confiscated foods were found in the flight attendants' suitcases when they arrived at Manila International Airport.

Lawyer Ma Lourdes Mangaoang told a local radio station that the flight attendants did not declare the confiscated vegetables and fruits when filling out customs forms.

Speaking to Dubai newspaper the Khaleej Times, a Philippines government official clarified that putting onions - or any other agricultural product - in cargo is considered as importing produce, even if it is a small amount intended for personal use.

Onions available for purchase in a supermarket (credit: PUBLICDOMAINPICTURES.NET) Onions available for purchase in a supermarket (credit: PUBLICDOMAINPICTURES.NET)

"Vegetables and fruits are imported through a certain process, which requires the receipt of various permits," said Nolt Fulgencio, Agriculture Attaché at the Consulate General of the Philippines in Dubai and the Northern UAE. 

Fulgencio's comment comes at a time during which many Filipino travelers are flying home with suitcases full of onions after the price of the vegetable soared to 600 Pesos (NIS 37) per kilogram.

A bitter end for the onions, and the crew

The customs authorities transferred the smuggled agricultural produce to the Plant Quarantine Office for immediate destruction.

The crew members are now expected to face charges of smuggling and violation of the Philippine Customs Tariff Law and Presidential Decree 1433 for breaking a law that requires plants to be quarantined before entering the country.

The airline was informed of the incident and flight attendants were reminded that bringing any fruit or plants into the country is prohibited, according to a Philippine Airlines spokesperson.



Tags Dubai agriculture Smuggling Riyadh Philippines
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Archaeologists believe they found the temple of Poseidon in Greece

Poseidon, god of the sea, earthquakes and horses.
2

Written records of biblical King David discovered by researchers

Detail of a portion of lines 12–16, reconstructed from the squeeze. The middle line (14) reads "Take Nabau against Israel."
3

Have high cholesterol? Here are simple and effective tips to lower it

A healthy Mediterranean meal
4

Russia's Vladimir Putin afraid of coup, will retire in 2023 - report

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulates security services officers and veterans on Security Agency Worker's Day, via video link at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, in this picture released on December 20, 2022.
5

Artillery sinks Russian warship in Dnipro River, says Ukraine

Russian missile cruiser Moskva is moored in the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Ukraine, May 10, 2013.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by