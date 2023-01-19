The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
AI Nick Cave? Never

Nick Cave himself did not like what this online software created.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 19, 2023 02:04

Updated: JANUARY 19, 2023 02:05
Cast member Nick Cave talks during a news conference promoting the movie "20,000 Days on Earth" at the 64th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 10, 2014 (photo credit: REUTERS/THOMAS PETER)
Cast member Nick Cave talks during a news conference promoting the movie "20,000 Days on Earth" at the 64th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 10, 2014
(photo credit: REUTERS/THOMAS PETER)

A song posted created by CHatGPT to emulate a popular Australian singer and posted online by a fan of his received the thumbs down from the source.

Calling the song a “grotesque mockery of what it is to be human,” Cave blasted the attempt to artificially create his trademark sound.

The new AI chatbot has dominated social media with its essays that are written in specific styles asked by the user. However, Cave took exception to the prospect that art can be created without human involvement.

“What ChatGPT is, in this instance, is replication as travesty,” wrote Cave on his website in response to the song, posted by a fan identified only as Mark from Christchurch, New Zealand. “ChatGPT may be able to write a speech or an essay or a sermon or an obituary but it cannot create a genuine song... Songs arise out of suffering, by which I mean they are predicated upon the complex, internal human struggle of creation and, well, as far as I know, algorithms don’t feel.”

In summing up his review, Cave wrote, “Judging by this song ‘in the style of Nick Cave’ though, it doesn’t look good, Mark. The apocalypse is well on its way. This song sucks.”



