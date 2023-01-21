The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post OMG

Cloud over Turkish city resembles flying saucer

After a strange cloud was seen in Bursa, Turkey, bystanders could not stop conspiring about just what it was they had seen.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 21, 2023 02:13
Lenticular clouds typically resembled flying saucers. (photo credit: WIKIMEDIA)
Lenticular clouds typically resembled flying saucers.
(photo credit: WIKIMEDIA)

A cloud resembling a flying saucer was spotted floating over the Turkish city of Bursa, sending bystanders into a frenzy over just what it was they were looking at.

Bursa residents were shocked to see a odd-shaped structure floating overhead on Thursday, January 19th, TRT World initially reported. The Turkish broadcast company posted several photos of the kooky-looking clouds on Twitter and Instagram, prompting theories from spectators throughout the region.

The cloud was identified as a Lenticular cloud. This was a double-ringed, oval-shaped formation, and lasted for about an hour in the sky before dissipating, Anadolu Agency reported.

Fact over fiction

Much to the disappointment of UFO enthusiasts, this was a specific batch of condensation known as a lenticular cloud, according to TRT World.

According to the US National Weather Service, it formed because of rough wind fluctuations and indicate turbulence moving downward in the sky.

The service also reported that lenticular clouds “look a lot like the traditional shape of flying saucers in science fiction, real lenticular clouds are believed to be one of the most common explanations for UFO sightings across the world.”



Tags Turkey nature Alien UFO
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Russia's Vladimir Putin afraid of coup, will retire in 2023 - report

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulates security services officers and veterans on Security Agency Worker's Day, via video link at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, in this picture released on December 20, 2022.
2

Written records of biblical King David discovered by researchers

Detail of a portion of lines 12–16, reconstructed from the squeeze. The middle line (14) reads "Take Nabau against Israel."
3

Archaeologists believe they found the temple of Poseidon in Greece

Poseidon, god of the sea, earthquakes and horses.
4

Have high cholesterol? Here are simple and effective tips to lower it

A healthy Mediterranean meal
5

10 healthy habits of people who almost never get sick

The pandemic has influenced large segments of the population to exercise
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by