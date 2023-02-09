Ohio Police Dept. decorates car with quote falsely attributed to MLK

The Columbus, Ohio, police department marked Black History Month with a patrol car sporting a quote mistakenly attributed to civil rights leader Martin Luther King, Jr.

"Introducing ‘History 1’ – our newest cruiser to celebrate the achievements of African Americans & recognize their roles in our history. Be on the lookout for ‘History 1’ in your neighborhood & at community events during February," read a tweet posted on the department's official Twitter account.

The tweet contains a video of a mural overlaid with King's "I Have a Dream" speech.

Introducing ‘History 1’ – our newest cruiser to celebrate the achievements of African Americans & recognize their roles in our history. Be on the lookout for ‘History 1’ in your neighborhood & at community events during February. #BlackHistoryMonth #ColumbusPolice #ColumbusOhio pic.twitter.com/o7y9UuOSPy — Columbus Ohio Police (@ColumbusPolice) February 1, 2023

In the video, a police vehicle is seen with the words "Be the peace you wish to see in the word" on a sticker on one of its windows.

This quote, however, is absent from a Stanford University list of quotes by King regarding the subjects of war and peace.

Lerone Martin, director of the Martin Luther King Jr. Research and Education Institute and associate professor of religious studies at the university, told VICE News that “we have no record of the maxim.”

Similar quote falsely attributed to Gandhi

The VICE report noted that a similar quote, "Be the change you wish to see in the world," has been falsely attributed to Indian leader Mahatma Gandhi.