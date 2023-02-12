The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Valentine's Day is near - here's your guide for gold jewelry

So, if your loved one has sensitive skin, a solid gold piece is a better choice than something made primarily of nickel or copper. 

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 12, 2023 06:26

Updated: FEBRUARY 12, 2023 06:27
An employee shows gold bar at the Prioksky Non-Ferrous Metals Plant in Kasimov, Russia February 14, 2017. Picture taken February 14, 2017. (photo credit: REUTERS/SERGEI KARPUKHIN)
Looking to buy your loved ones gold jewelry for Valentine's Day? Not all gold is created equal. 

Some beautiful pieces may leave a rash or green markings on the skin. This happens when the skin comes into contact with either copper or nickel and has an adverse reaction. Copper is what most often leaves the green marks, while nickel can cause contact dermatitis and result in a nasty rash, according to the Mayo Clinic. 

The Israeli Standards Institute has also compiled a list of helpful tips for purchasing gold in Israel. Keep an eye out for:

  •  The manufacturer's or importer's mark (usually their initials will be etched into the jewelry).

  • The gold purity in carats. 

The verification mark is stamped on the jewelry by the Standards Institute. The stamp is In the shape of David's harp. This marking guarantees the reliability and verity of the gold's purity level.

A strip of gold bearing a Biblical inscription is seen amongst a hoard of Anglo-Saxon treasure named 'The Staffordshire Hoard' in Birmingham, central England (credit: REUTERS/ Eddie Keogh) A strip of gold bearing a Biblical inscription is seen amongst a hoard of Anglo-Saxon treasure named 'The Staffordshire Hoard' in Birmingham, central England (credit: REUTERS/ Eddie Keogh)

The Standards Institute also recommends that consumers keep in mind the following:

  • An invoice must be requested from the seller of the jewelry detailing the type of jewelry, its weight and degree of purity.

  • Jewelry weighing less than 2 grams is not required to get the authentication mark of the Standards Institute but must bear the name of the importer/manufacturer's mark and the gold purity mark.

  • When purchasing rhodium-plated white gold jewelry, it is important that the plating of the material is based on original white gold and not yellow, otherwise it is possible that the white color of the jewelry (rhodium plating) will decrease and the yellow color will appear in its place. The seller can be asked to state on the invoice that the jewelry is rhodium plated on white gold.

  • When expanding a ring, make sure that the additional material is of the same degree of purity as the ring. When purchasing rings, remember that fingers typically expand in the summer due to heat.

  • For people who are sensitive to copper – avoid buying rose gold. Instead, buy jewelry with high levels of purity. Silver jewelry with a purity level of at least 925 and gold jewelry of 18 carats or higher.

It's not the thought that counts, but the rash that remains

Remember that gold is a relatively malleable metal. This, of course, makes it ideal for creating beautiful, delicate jewelry but it means that gold pieces are more likely to get warped or bent out of shape with heavy use.  The purer the gold, the more delicate the piece. However, while gold-plated jewelry is cheaper and can be more durable, the coating may crack over time and the material at the center could cause the allergic reactions mentioned above. 

It may be the thought that counts, but a jewelry-induced rash tends to be more memorable than a kind thought. 



