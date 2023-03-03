Only 3% of people can find the phone in this picture

Optical illusions and riddles have become very popular lately. Recently, a picture was posted of two parents with their two kids in a large and messy playroom.

The picture's creator challenged the viewers to find a single object hidden among all the others. The record is eight seconds.

In the riddle, which was posted on TikTok on Friday, a large playroom full of toys can be seen. Between all the blocks, balls and spinning tops, a phone is hiding. Can you find it?

The solution is at the bottom of the article.

Task wasn't easy

For most of the commenters, the task was not easy, and many said they couldn't find the hiding place while others said it took them more than a minute to find it.

Did you see it? Take another look before you scroll to see the answer.

It's placed between the father's head and the red car he's holding.