Only 3% of people can find the phone in this picture

Do you think your eyesight is better than the average person? You should look at this picture. The creator of the content explained that it hides an item that is not easy to find.

By MAARIV ONLINE
Published: MARCH 3, 2023 23:40
Can you find the phone in this picture? (photo credit: Screenshot/TikTok)
Can you find the phone in this picture?
(photo credit: Screenshot/TikTok)

Optical illusions and riddles have become very popular lately. Recently, a picture was posted of two parents with their two kids in a large and messy playroom.

The picture's creator challenged the viewers to find a single object hidden among all the others. The record is eight seconds.

In the riddle, which was posted on TikTok on Friday, a large playroom full of toys can be seen. Between all the blocks, balls and spinning tops, a phone is hiding. Can you find it?

The solution is at the bottom of the article.

@philipmaiyo♬ original sound - Philip Maiyo

Task wasn't easy

For most of the commenters, the task was not easy, and many said they couldn't find the hiding place while others said it took them more than a minute to find it.

Did you see it? Take another look before you scroll to see the answer.

It's placed between the father's head and the red car he's holding.



