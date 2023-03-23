The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Couple discovers their new house is a beehive

The Dempseys recalled that upon moving in, they had seen bees, but didn't think anything of it since they vanished after the house was repainted. 

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 23, 2023 17:32

Updated: MARCH 23, 2023 17:42
bees on honeycomb illustrative (photo credit: INGIMAGE)
bees on honeycomb illustrative
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)

A family in England is creating buzz after discovering their new home turned into a beehive.

Kate Dempsey, 41, recalled that when when honey started dripping down the walls of their home, she originally dismissed it as damp. As the smell of honey continued to spread, though, a puzzled Dempsey decided to pull up the floorboards.

What Dempsey, who lives with her husband Andrew, 42, and two young daughters, found wasn't so sweet - massive six-foot pieces of honeycomb and liters of honey, as well as moths and maggots. 

The Dempseys said that upon moving in, they had seen bees, but didn’t think anything of it since they vanished after the house was repainted. 

You won't bee-lieve how they solved the problem 

Bee [Illustrative] (credit: INGIMAGE)Bee [Illustrative] (credit: INGIMAGE)

The family was quoted up to over $12,000 by companies to get rid of the honeycomb - so instead, they gathered some friends and decided to tackle the project on their own.

Over the course of four weeks, the team removed all the honeycomb from under the floorboards by scooping it out while wearing gloves and being careful not to kill any bees. By the end of the month, the Dempseys had filled 20 trash bags with honey, though the honey wasn’t edible since a lot of the honeycomb had been attacked by moths.

To make matters worse, a swarm of "robber bees" swooped in to try and steal the sweet stuff for themselves - but thankfully no one got stung.

Now the Dempseys are encouraging new homeowners to stay vigilant and check their houses. 



