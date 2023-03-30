The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast Gold IRA Companies
Jerusalem Post OMG

Woman who faked famous chimp's death ordered to pay $224K

A Missouri animal dealer has been caught in her bizarre and elaborate hoax.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 30, 2023 17:41
A Chimpanzee (photo credit: VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
A Chimpanzee
(photo credit: VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

A Missouri woman has been ordered to pay hundreds of thousands to the animal rights group PETA in a lawsuit claiming she faked the death of a Hollywood chimpanzee.

Tonia Haddix, a private animal dealer, must shell out $224,404.24  for crimes including committing perjury and submitting false information to the US District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri.

An elaborate hoax and years-long battle with PETA

Haddix claimed that Tonka, a movie star chimpanzee known for his roles in the films Buddy and George of the Jungle, had died and that his body had been cremated in a backyard firepit.

She then lied under oath about text messages she had sent saying that Tonka, who she alleged was dead, needed food. Eventually, she told a third party in a recorded phone call  that he was still alive but would soon be euthanized, so PETA secured an emergency temporary restraining order to stop the planned euthanasia, which allowed a PETA employee to find Tonka caged in Haddix’s basement. The elderly chimp was relocated by the animal rights organization to an animal sanctuary. 

Wild chimpanzee Fiona shows a leaf to her mother. (credit: Dr. Claudia Wilke, University of York) Wild chimpanzee Fiona shows a leaf to her mother. (credit: Dr. Claudia Wilke, University of York)

The ordeal started years ago when PETA accused a primate facility where Haddix worked of neglecting the chimps living there, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. In 2020, Haddix reportedly agreed to let four monkeys go to a sanctuary while a decree allowed her to keep three, including Tonka.

But PETA claimed that Haddix did not comply with the mandates of the decree and US Marshals were ordered to remove the remaining chimps from Haddix’s home. Haddix argues that she provided excellent care, giving Tonka a big screen television and iPad to watch YouTube and eventually built an outdoor enclosure for him.

She then lied to authorities that Tonka died from heart failure, with her husband swearing on a court affidavit that he cremated the body, according to the Dispatch. 

PETA uncovered the truth after finding a recorded phone call between Haddix and a documentary filmmaker that Tonka was alive and living in her basement.

“Tonia Haddix defied court orders and lied under oath, all so she could keep Tonka locked up alone in a cage, and PETA had to undertake enormous effort to rescue him and the six other chimpanzees in her custody,” says PETA Foundation General Counsel for Animal Law Jared Goodman. “This sanction sends a clear message that PETA won’t back down, and we look forward to putting the award to use helping other animals still caught in the clutches of exploiters like Haddix.”



Tags animals hollywood Hoax peta
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Africa is splitting into two as new ocean forms, researchers say

A tanker drives near a chasm suspected to have been caused by a heavy downpour along an underground fault-line near the Rift Valley town of Mai-Mahiu.
2

Netanyahu suspends judicial reform, protests to rage on

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a meeting at the Knesset in Jerusalem, March 27, 2023
3

Woman claiming to be Madeleine McCann announces intention to sue mother

Madeleine McCann
4

Get your telescopes ready: Five planets to align on Monday

This artist's impression shows two Earth-sized worlds passing in front of their parent red dwarf star, which is much smaller and cooler than our Sun. The star and its orbiting planets TRAPPIST-1b and TRAPPIST-1c reside 40 light-years away.
5

Netanyahu suspends judicial reform: I will not lead Israel to civil war

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convenes a weekly cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem, January 8, 2023
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by