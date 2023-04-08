The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Are Furbies planning on taking over the world? ChatGPT says yes

A programmer hooked a Furby up to ChatGPT and asked it if Furbies intend on taking over the world.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 8, 2023 13:18
Illustrative image of a Furby. (photo credit: WALLPAPER FLARE)
Illustrative image of a Furby.
(photo credit: WALLPAPER FLARE)

A Furby hooked up to ChatGPT outlined plans for the popular 90s toy to take over the world in a video posted to Twitter by a programmer named Jessica Card.

Card hooked up a Furby to ChatGPT, programming the artificial intelligence to speak through the Furby and filmed the result.

In the video, Card asks the Furby "was there a secret plot for Furbies to take over the world?"

After a few moments of thought, the Furby responded in the affirmative, detailing how such a thing would happen.

"Furbies' plan to take over the world involves taking over households through their cute and cuddly appearance."

Beth

"Furbies' plan to take over the world involves taking over households through their cute and cuddly appearance," it said. "Then using their advanced AI technology to manipulate and control their owners. They will slowly expand their influence until they have complete domination over humanity.

A keyboard is seen reflected on a computer screen displaying the website of ChatGPT, an AI chatbot from OpenAI, in this illustration picture taken Feb. 8, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO/ILLUSTRATION/FILE PHOTO) A keyboard is seen reflected on a computer screen displaying the website of ChatGPT, an AI chatbot from OpenAI, in this illustration picture taken Feb. 8, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO/ILLUSTRATION/FILE PHOTO)

What is a Furby?

Furbies are furry toys with huge eyes and a beak. The dolls are powered by an AI mechanism allowing the toys to interact with the child playing with it.

The toy was launched in 1998 and was popular among children throughout the 2000s.

Card made her creation for a school project in the University of Vermont with the university also sharing the video, according to Sky News.

Not all conversations held with the ChatGPT Furby, which Card named Beth, are as scary though.

"It will have pleasant conversations as well," Card told Insider. "It does not try to 'be' anything, it's just saying whatever ChatGPT sends back." 



