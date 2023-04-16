The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Love at first sight, two hearts beat as one: Rare diamond within diamond was found

The manufacturer was so moved by the stone's beauty that they suggested the name "Beating Heart" based on the emotions that were felt upon first sight.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 16, 2023 05:12
Diamond (photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Diamond
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)

A breath-taking diamond that has been named the "Beating Heart" has been identified as one of the rarest of its kind due to a smaller diamond that is trapped within a bigger diamond.

The discovery of the unique stone, which was part of a rough diamond parcel, was made by a manufacturer from Diamond City, according to Times of India.

This remarkable find has caused a stir in the diamond industry, leaving many in awe of its unparalleled beauty.

Finding the diamond

The diamond was found in October 2022 by VD Global. "While examining roughs at our Surat facility, we found this rare piece of diamond that had another smaller piece trapped inside but moving freely which we had never come across earlier," Chairman of VD Global, Vallabh Vaghasiya said.

VD Global, a diamond manufacturer based in Mumbai with a global presence, has revealed a remarkable discovery to De Beers. The manufacturer sent a unique diamond to Dee Beers' facility in Maidenhead, United Kingdom for further analysis.

The diamond underwent a series of tests using advanced instruments and developed by De Beers Group Institute (DBGI), including preliminary analysis, optical and scanning electron microscopy, among others. 

Following the analyses, the De Beers Institute of Diamonds (DBID) has announced that the diamond is not part of an exclusive group of rare diamonds that includes Matryoshka, the first of its kind discovered in Siberia, Russia.

Matryoshka was named after the Russian dolls and was mined in Yakutia of Nyurba in Alrosa. It remained the first diamond of its kind to be discovered in the history of diamond mining until 2019.

"I have never seen anything like the 'Beating Heart' during my three decades in the diamond sectory," said Dee Beers Group Ignite technical educator, Samantha Sibley.

The discovery of this new diamond has caused a stir in the diamond industry and marks another milestone in the search for rare and unique diamonds.



