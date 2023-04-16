The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Young moose surprises Alaskans, enjoys greenery in Anchorage hospital lobby

The moose saw that the lobby had some plants and other greenery and made its way to the automated doors and into the building.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 16, 2023 21:39
Alaskan moose (photo credit: PIXABAY)
Alaskan moose
(photo credit: PIXABAY)

People in an Alaska medical center were in shock after seeing moose in the lobby on Thursday, probably not waiting for a PET scan.

A medical center in Anchorage had a surprise visit by a hungry young moose on Thursday after it was trudging through the Alaska snow to find food.

The moose saw that the Providence Health Park Medical Center's lobby had some plants and other greenery and made its way to the automated doors and into the building.

"We received a call from one of the tenants advising that a moose had just walked into the building," the hospital's director of security, Randy Hughes said.

"It's not every day you get a moose walking into a building, so everybody was excited to take pictures and stuff like that."

Randy Hughes, hospitals director of security

Bull shot elk moose (credit: PXFUEL) Bull shot elk moose (credit: PXFUEL)

Moose! Buddy ol' pal!

Hughes said that he believes that the moose that came to the hospital's lobby was the same moose that has been spotted on the hospital campus previously.

He made an announcement over the intercom about the moose's presence out of concern for those within the hospital, "But it seemed like it was a magnet for people to come and see it," he said.

Although the moose looks like a giant Alaskan snow horse, moose are known to be very protective and violent animals. 

"It's not every day you get a moose walking into a building, so everybody was excited to take pictures and stuff like that."

Many curious eyes formed a semicircle as a way to escort the moose out of the building. In one of the many videos posted to social media, a man is seen pushing a loveseat toward the moose to guide it out the door.

The moose eventually left the building, leaving the people inside thankful that no one was injured by the moose.

According to Hughes, the moose was not the first animal encounter at the medical center and explained that there's "never a dull moment here at the hospital."



