Egyptian lawyer sues Netflix for casting Black woman as Cleopatra

The Egyptian lawsuit states that “most of what Netflix platform displays do not conform to Islamic and societal values."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 20, 2023 14:30
The Netflix logo is seen on their office in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, US July 16, 2018. (photo credit: REUTERS/LUCY NICHOLSON/FILE PHOTO)
The Netflix logo is seen on their office in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, US July 16, 2018.
(photo credit: REUTERS/LUCY NICHOLSON/FILE PHOTO)

An Egyptian lawyer has filed a lawsuit against streaming giant Netflix for depicting Pharoh Cleopatra as a Black woman in a new documentary.

Lawyer Mahmoud al-Semary filed the lawsuit with a public prosecutor with the intention of having Netflix banned in Egypt for what he claimed was a distortion of history.

Al-Semary claimed that the Netflix documentary distorts Egypt's history in favor of promoting Afrocentrism. He also complained of warped standards, stating in the lawsuit that "most of what Netflix platform displays do not conform to Islamic and societal values and principles, especially Egyptian ones.”

He added that "in order to preserve the Egyptian national and cultural identity among Egyptians all over the world, there must be pride in the makings of such work.”

Smartphone with Netflix logo is seen in front of a stock graph in this illustration taken April 19, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION) Smartphone with Netflix logo is seen in front of a stock graph in this illustration taken April 19, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION)

Others complained of the casting decisions made for the documentary, with Egypt's former Antiquities Minister Zahi Hawass saying that the depiction of Cleopatra "is completely fake. Cleopatra was Greek, meaning that she was blonde, not Black."

The controversy around the casting 

Netflix cast the British Actress Adele James to play Cleopatra in what has seemingly become a controversial choice.

 "We don't often get to see or hear stories about black queens, and that was really important for me, as well as for my daughter, and just for my community to be able to know those stories because there are tons of them!" James said, according to the BBC.

The role of Cleopatra was originally meant to be played by Israeli actress Gal Gadot. However, there was a significant public backlash surrounding the choice, and Netflix was accused of white-washing the historical figure.

The decision resulted in campaigns for Cleopatra to be recast and played by an Arab or African actress, despite the fact that she was Macedonian. 

“First of all if you want to be true to the facts then Cleopatra was Macedonian,” Gal Gadot told the BBC.

“We were looking for a Macedonian actress that could fit Cleopatra. She wasn’t there, and I was very passionate about Cleopatra.”

She added: “I have friends from across the globe, whether they’re Muslims or Christian or Catholic or atheist or Buddhist, or Jewish of course… People are people, and with me, I want to celebrate the legacy of Cleopatra and honor this amazing historic icon that I admire so much.”



