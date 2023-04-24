The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Can you tell which person is pregnant - just by looking at their legs?

An amusing riddle has captured the attention of internet users, and has challenged viewers to figure out which of the three women is pregnant - only by looking at her feet.

By MAARIV ONLINE
Published: APRIL 24, 2023 03:00
Which of the three is the pregnant woman? (photo credit: MAARIV/TIKTOK)
Which of the three is the pregnant woman?
(photo credit: MAARIV/TIKTOK)

When it comes to optical illusions and puzzles, it seems that Internet surfers can't get enough of them. Viral puzzles are published daily to attract online attention tease their minds. The one in front of you is particularly amusing; try to solve it yourself.

In today's puzzle , you can see the legs of three women. The creator of the piece explained that one of them was pregnant, but very few surfers were able to figure out which of the three it was. Will you be able to answer the question correctly? The solution is at the bottom of the article.

Most surfers reported that they needed a hint to reach the answer, while there were others who wrote that they preferred to see the solution since they could not figure out who the pregnant woman was.

Difficult puzzle to crack

Did you manage to find out? Try to look once more before you scroll to reveal the solution.

@realgen27 #foryou #brainteaser ♬ The Good Part - AJR

Did you figure out who the pregnant woman is? Even if not, no big deal. The answer is before you.

Which of the three is the pregnant woman? (credit: MAARIV/TIKTOK) Which of the three is the pregnant woman? (credit: MAARIV/TIKTOK)

Look at the feet of woman number three. The laces on her shoes are not tied because it was difficult for her to reach them because of her big belly.



