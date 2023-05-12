The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Wrong kind of Coke: how a trip to McDonalds ended in a major drug bust

The drugs had a combined street value of £830,000, which is equivalent to about NIS 3,784,000 or 1,040,000 US dollars.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 12, 2023 04:51
mcdonalds 298.88 (photo credit: Ariel Jerozolimski)
mcdonalds 298.88
(photo credit: Ariel Jerozolimski)

A gang of drug runners, on a cross-country trip in the United Kingdom, stopped at a McDonalds in the North of England for a bite to eat in 2018. 

The gang left their 3kg of high-purity Cocaine in the car while they enjoyed some breakfast. The police seized the drugs and arrested the gang, who have now been charged.

What else was seized? 

After the police seized the 3kg of cocaine, the officers executed a search warrant in the home of one of the runners. Caroline Dalley’s home was found to contain a further 4.15 kg of Cocaine, 877 g of heroin. 13 kg of amphetamine, 20 kg of cannabis resin, 6049 ecstasy tablets, 896 g of MDMA and 378 g of crack cocaine. The police also found and seized several shotgun cartridges.

The drugs had a combined street value of £830,000, according to Lancashire Live, which is equivalent to about 3,784,275.44 NIS or 1,038,081.00 US dollars.

Forensic evidence led the police to suspects named David Burdett, Christopher Reeve and Thomas Bash. These connections aided the discovery of further drugs worth a total of £1.3m, 15 firearms and ammunition.

DRUGS CONFISCATED during Magen Hanegev. (credit: ISRAEL POLICE) DRUGS CONFISCATED during Magen Hanegev. (credit: ISRAEL POLICE)

The judge estimated that the gang had transported 60 kg of class A drugs during the investigation period. 

"This was a long and complex investigation that has helped to bring down a major drug supply network worth millions of pounds. We took out criminals at every level of this sophisticated operation; from the top man, Christopher Reeve, to the runners who were doing his dirty work on the streets,” Detective Sergeant Sarah Wolsey from Warwickshire Police is cited as saying by Lancashire Live.

“The result was thanks to the dedication of everyone involved who worked tirelessly to secure evidence and bring these dangerous offenders to justice. They never lost focus on their role in protecting people from harm and reducing the detrimental impact of drugs and violence in our communities.”

Sentencing the gang

Combined, members of the gang received a sentence of 165 years, according to Lancashire Live. Thirteen individuals were charged, the oldest of whom being 71-years-old.

Christopher Reeve was given the longest sentence of 17-years. He pleaded guilted to conspiracy to supply controlled drugs and possession of a firearm. 

Garvey Thomas, who participated in the supply line from prison, had obtained a phone illegally. Evidence showed that Thomas intended to have the drugs delivered into the prison by drone. Thomas was sentenced to 12 years and 10 months after pleading guilty to the charges of supplying controlled drugs.  



