The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post OMG

Australian woman stranded for five days, survives on wine and candy until rescue

Lillian Ip of Melbourne, Australia was on vacation in a remote part of the region when she made a wrong turn that would change her life forever.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 13, 2023 00:55
Candies and wine may pair together well. (photo credit: CREATIVE COMMONS)
Candies and wine may pair together well.
(photo credit: CREATIVE COMMONS)

In Australia, a woman who found herself lost in a remote part of the Victoria bushland was rescued by authorities. She had survived for five days on a bottle of wine and lollipops, local authorities reported.

Lillian Ip, a 48-year-old woman on vacation near Dartmouth Dam in remote northeastern Victoria, took a wrong turn. She then proceeded to hit a dead-end, and her vehicle became stuck in mud in the process of trying to turn around, just before losing cell phone service.

Ip was out of service range, and as far as it looked, she was also out of luck. She was unable to call for help, leaving her to fend for herself until she would hopefully be found.

Authorities in Victoria launched an extensive, days-long search following requests from Ip's loved ones who had not heard from her in days, local police reported.

Victoria Police released aerial footage via Twitter of the moment Ip and her car were spotted via helicopter, as she waved in anticipation.

Dartmouth Dam in remote Victoria, Australia. (credit: Wikimedia Commons) Dartmouth Dam in remote Victoria, Australia. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Since Ip was only planning to be gone for a short period, she only had a couple of snacks - specifically candies - and no water available. She did, however, have a bottle of wine in her car purchased as a gift for her mother.

Survivor could not stray too far off path for health concerns, Police Sergeant says

Wodonga Police Station Sergeant Martin Torpey said in a statement that Ip made the smart choice by not wandering further than she already had ended up.

"Lillian was found a good 60 kilometers away from the nearest town, and due to health issues, she was unable to try and walk for help, so stayed with her car," Sergeant Torpey said, adding that she demonstrated common sense by staying nearby, and that the wine "helped get her through."

Ip told local 9News Australia that upon her rescue, she was most excited for water and a cigarette, asking the responding officers for some immediately.

She had almost given up hope, having written parting words and an expression of love to her family, hoping the message would make it to them. Luckily, there would not be a need for the message to be passed along.

BBC News reported that Ip thought she had met her end; "I thought I was going to die there. My whole body shut down on Friday," she told the media outlet.

She was later taken to a hospital to be treated for dehydration before returning to her home in Melbourne, nearly five hours away from Dartmouth Dam. 



Tags wine australia police wildlife sanctuary
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Islamic Jihad continues rocket volleys after IDF kills leaders

An operational Iron Dome battery is seen amid barrages of rockets on Israel's South during Operation Shield and Arrow, in Sderot, May 11, 2023
2

Palestinian teens jailed for raping Polish tourist in front of partner

The IDF military court in the Kirya military headquarters
3

Idolatry: The Jewish version

DAVID KAHN, grand rabbi of the Toldos Aharon hassidic dynasty, lights a bonfire during Lag Ba’omer celebrations on Mount Meron in May 2019.
4

Rashida Tlaib's ‘Nakba Day’ event in US Capitol canceled after 'Post' report

Palestinian-American congresswoman Rashida Tlaib attends a pro-Palestinian protest in Dearborn, Michigan, US, May 16, 2021.
5

IDF has been ready for Gaza operation since last week, Gallant confirms

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant speaks with an IDF official at the start of Operation Shield and Arrow, May 9, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by