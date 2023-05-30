The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Rare albino panda spotted in the wild

The Wolong National Nature Reserve released footage of the albino panda, where the albino panda can be seen approaching a mother panda and its baby in a tree.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 30, 2023 02:53
A giant panda eats bamboo inside an enclosure at the Moscow Zoo on a hot summer day in the capital Moscow, Russia June 7, 2019. (photo credit: REUTERS/TATYANA MAKEYEVA/FILE PHOTO)
A giant panda eats bamboo inside an enclosure at the Moscow Zoo on a hot summer day in the capital Moscow, Russia June 7, 2019.

(photo credit: REUTERS/TATYANA MAKEYEVA/FILE PHOTO)
(photo credit: REUTERS/TATYANA MAKEYEVA/FILE PHOTO)

A rare albino giant panda was spotted in the wild, on a nature reserve located in southwestern China, according to Chinese media reports published on Saturday. The albino panda is thought to be the only one in the world.

The Wolong National Nature Reserve released footage of the albino panda, where the albino panda can be seen approaching a mother panda and its baby in a tree. The interaction was calm, as both mother and baby remained in a tree, unreactive to the albino panda’s presence.

“The cub in the footage is about one to two years old, and the all-white panda is nearly the size of an adult. At the end of February, wild pandas in Wolong have entered the oestrus season, during which the female pandas with cubs can be very aggressive when an adult panda approaches or invades,” said Wei Rongping, a senior engineer at the China Conservation and Research Centre for Giant Pandas, according to Straits Times.

“This female panda was extremely ‘calm’ and did not conform to the general rule. One possibility is that the female panda is the mother of the all-white panda,” Rongping added.

Ru Yi, a male giant panda, enjoys a specially-decorated meal to mark International Panda Day at a zoo in Moscow, Russia, March 16, 2023. (credit: EVGENIA NOVOZHENINA/REUTERS)Ru Yi, a male giant panda, enjoys a specially-decorated meal to mark International Panda Day at a zoo in Moscow, Russia, March 16, 2023. (credit: EVGENIA NOVOZHENINA/REUTERS)

What causes albinism?

Albinism is a rare genetic condition caused by mutations of certain genes that affect the amount of melanin a body produces. Melanin controls the color ofskin, eyes and hair, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Why are most pandas black and white?

While researchers are not completely sure, some believe that Pandas are black and white because it enables them to camouflage. The white fur enables them to camouflage in the snow, while the black fur enables them to camouflage in shady bamboo forests, according to Vermont Public.



Tags China animals wildlife Panda
