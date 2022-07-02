The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Science

Pandas don't actually have thumbs, but a 'greatly enlarged wrist bone' - study

Researchers believe that the bone structure in pandas' wrists are connected to the type of diet they've had for the past couple million years.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 2, 2022 14:32
A giant panda eats bamboo inside an enclosure at the Moscow Zoo on a hot summer day in the capital Moscow, Russia June 7, 2019. (photo credit: REUTERS/TATYANA MAKEYEVA/FILE PHOTO)
A giant panda eats bamboo inside an enclosure at the Moscow Zoo on a hot summer day in the capital Moscow, Russia June 7, 2019.
(photo credit: REUTERS/TATYANA MAKEYEVA/FILE PHOTO)

The giant panda, for at least six million years, reportedly has not had a thumb, but instead a "greatly enlarged wrist bone which acts like a sixth digit," according to a study published on Thursday in the journal Scientific Reports.

The peer-reviewed study included research conducted by the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County, which states that a panda's hand never properly developed an opposable thumb, but has a "thumb-like digit from a wrist bone."

Furthermore, the researchers discovered that a false thumb fossil was discovered in the city of Zhaotong in southern China which dates back 6 million years ago minimum. This discovery also pointed to evidence of bamboo diets that ancestral pandas had.

"Giant pandas traded an omnivorous diet of meat and berries to quietly consuming bamboos, a plant plentiful in the subtropical forest but of low nutrient value," said  Dr. Xiaoming Wang, a Vertebrate Paleontology Curator at the Natural History Museum.

Bone structure and diet

Their type of diet could also indicate why their false thumbs are "underdeveloped," the study says. Wang stated that a "panda's false thumb must walk and ‘chew.’" 

Panda twins Pit and Paule receive their favourite food as present on a Christmas tree (credit: REUTERS)Panda twins Pit and Paule receive their favourite food as present on a Christmas tree (credit: REUTERS)

"Giant pandas traded an omnivorous diet of meat and berries to quietly consuming bamboos, a plant plentiful in the subtropical forest but of low nutrient value."

Dr. Xiaoming Wang

In other words, Wang and the other researchers of the study believe that a panda has shorter false thumbs as a natural compromise over the course of five to six million years for a panda to continue consuming bamboo and walking simultaneously.



Tags animals scientific study diet Panda
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

The four horsemen of the apocalypse - opinion

RUSSIAN PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin arrives at the opening ceremony of the Beijing Olympics, in February.
2

Was the fourth dose of Pfizer's COVID vaccine effective? -study

Vials containing the corona vaccine and a syringe are displayed in front of an Israeli flag.
3

Top white nationalist: ‘Jews stood in the way’ of ending Roe v. Wade

Supporters of the America First ideology and U.S. President Donald Trump cheer on Nick Fuentes, a leader of the America First movement and a white nationalist, as he makes his way through the crowd for a speech during the "Stop the Steal" and "Million MAGA March" protests, November 14, 2020.
4

COVID-19’s 6th wave begins, with more seriously ill and more deaths

ONE OF THE trends during the COVID pandemic has been a tendency of social media to drive obsessive hot-takes around each new crisis.
5

Protein-heavy diet linked to healthier eating choices - study

Fish on a bed of vegetables

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by