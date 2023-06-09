A Bulgarian mystic 26 years ago predicted terrifying events for 2023

Bulgarian mystic, healer and soothsayer Vangeliya Pandeva Gushterova, called Baba Vanga, left us some very concerning predictions for the current year, before she died in 1996.

The blind mystic made lists of predictions decades into the future. If true, her predictions for 2023 would mean we are in for an interesting year, to say the least.

Among her predictions is a nuclear accident or war, so devastating that it could lead to a change of the Earth's orbit. Looking at possible scenarios for the ongoing Russia-Ukraine War, this doesn't seem too far fetched.

Another prediction that may be seen in connection with this war is Baba Vanga saying in 1993 that the USSR would be recreated in the first quarter of the 21st century.

Other predictions concerned an alien attack on earth, and an enormous solar storm threatening earth, according to Indian newspaper The Economic Times.

Bulgarian mystic Baba Vanga in 1994. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

One of the most dystopian scenarios she described was rapid scientific progress to a point where children would be created in laboratories, with parents being able to decide the skin color and other physical characteristics of the babies.

Baba Vanga allegedly lost her eyesight at the age of 12 during a dust storm. When her family found her days later, she told them about her first vision, website NDTV reported.

Among her allegedly correct predictions were the Corona pandemic, the death of Princess Diana and the Chernobyl disaster during her lifetime.

Baba Vanga's track record of predictions

Baba Vanga's rise to fame began with her prediction that Russian nuclear submarine "Kursk" would sink “Kursk will be covered with water and the whole world will weep over it,” she said in August 1999, according to the New York Post.

The vessel indeed sank in 2000, 12 months after her prediction, killing everyone on-board.

However, she is known to also have made wrong predictions, with experts, who have researched her prophecies claiming that about 68 percent were accurate, while her followers this rate to be higher.

Baba Vanga has already wrongly predicted nuclear war once, between 2010 and 2014.

She also missed when predicting that the 1994 World Cup Final would be played by two teams with names beginning with the letter “B.” Despite this, the finalists were Brazil - and Italy.