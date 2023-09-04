The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Can you solve this equation? A deceptively simple puzzle that stumps many

Unraveling the puzzle: Can you crack the code of this intriguing equation? A challenging challenge that leaves solvers puzzled.

By MAARIV
Published: SEPTEMBER 4, 2023 16:43
‘SO FAR only half the puzzles I ordered have arrived, but the experience has been fascinating, though nerve-racking.’ (photo credit: REUTERS)
(photo credit: REUTERS)

One level above: A riddle circulating on Facebook has proven to be a challenge for many, defying easy solutions. The task at hand is to determine the value of each item and calculate their total worth.

Displayed below is an image featuring a pair of shoes, a man, a boxing glove, and a pair of sunglasses. Based on the provided data, your goal is to ascertain the value of each item. If three pairs of shoes combined amount to 60, what is the value of each pair? If one pair of shoes and two people have a total value of 30, what is the value of each person? Scrutinize the exercises closely—the answer awaits at the end of this article.

@sarrpercy #BRAINTEST #BRAINTEASER ♬ original sound - Geditsz#

The question was captioned: "Try to concentrate because it's definitely complicated." 

Predictably, a debate ensued among commenters, with various suggestions put forth, but no consensus reached on the correct answer.

Now, let's work through the problem step by step.

Three pairs of shoes, when combined, are worth 60. Therefore, each pair is valued at 20. (20 + 20 + 20 = 60)

One pair of shoes (20) and two people together amount to 30. This means each person is worth 5. (20 + 5 + 5 = 30)

Moving on to glasses, a person's value is 5, and the result of this exercise is 9. Consequently, each pair of glasses is worth 2. (2 + 5 + 2 = 9)

The next exercise involves a pair of shoes (20), a boxing glove, and a pair of glasses (2) totaling 42. By subtracting the sum of shoes and glasses from the total, we find that the glove is also valued at 20.

Lastly, consider the final exercise. If a pair of shoes is worth 20, then one shoe is worth 10. A person is worth 5, and glasses are worth 2. Many assumed the answer was 30, but upon closer inspection, we notice that the man (5), wearing sunglasses (2), is wearing a pair of shoes (20) and has gloves on both hands (20 + 20). This totals 67. Now, multiply by the glasses (2), resulting in 134. Add the remaining shoe (10), and we have the answer.

10 + 67 × 2 = ?

If you haven't already deduced it, the correct answer is 144.



