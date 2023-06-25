The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post OMG

YouTube's MrBeast reveals he turned down deadly Titan trip

"I was invited earlier this month to ride the titanic submarine, I said no. Kind of scary that I could have been on it," MrBeast tweeted.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 25, 2023 21:43

Updated: JUNE 25, 2023 21:44
: MrBeast at the 2023 Kids’ Choice Awards (photo credit: VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
: MrBeast at the 2023 Kids’ Choice Awards
(photo credit: VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

MrBeast, a YouTuber that boasts the title of most-followed on the platform, said on Twitter that he rejected a trip on the imploded Titan submersible in a tweet made on Sunday.

"I was invited earlier this month to ride the Titanic submarine, I said no. Kind of scary that I could have been on it," MrBeast tweeted alongside a screenshot of a message that read "Also, I'm going to the Titanic in a submarine late this month. The team would be stoked to have you along."

The disastrous Titan voyage

Five people aboard the Titan submersible were pronounced dead by the US Coast Guard after several days of round-the-clock searching for the lost vessel. 

Although the bodies of those aboard have not been found, debris from the submersible was located and authorities said that the debris was consistent with signs of a “catastrophic implosion” which destroyed the submersible and killed the passengers inside. 

The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken SS Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph. (credit: OceanGate Expeditions/Handout via REUTERS) The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken SS Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph. (credit: OceanGate Expeditions/Handout via REUTERS)

The Titan, which was on an expedition to visit the wreckage of the Titanic, set off from St. John’s, Newfoundland, Canada on Friday, June 16, and began its descent to the site of the famous shipwreck at 8 A.M. on Sunday, June 18. 

Communication between the sub and the surface was lost about an hour and 45 minutes into its descent. It was scheduled to return to the surface at 3:00 p.m. but never reappeared. 

Who is MrBeast?

MrBeast has 162 million followers on Youtube which he has accumulated after publishing over 700 videos. 

The majority of his videos involve people competing against each other for large quantities of money. He has also published his philanthropic ventures, like paying for the necessary surgeries that 1000 blind people needed in order to regain vision.

MrBeast was not the only wealthy individual to have almost perished on the ship, as Las Vegas-based billionaire Jay Bloom was offered discounted tickets to travel on the now-imploded Titan with his son, but rejected the offer due to a scheduling conflict.



Tags twitter Submariners Titanic YouTube Submarine
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Saudi farm brings Arizona water controversy to boiling point

TOURISTS ARE seen on a beach in the Aqaba Gulf in front of the island of Tiran. Could its transfer from Saudi Arabia to Egypt help trigger a deal between Saudi and Israel?
2

Biden admin. won't acknowledge Iran deal explicitly to skirt Congress - analysis

Atomic symbol and USA and Iranian flags are seen in this illustration taken, September 8, 2022.
3

Nazi-smuggling submarine found in Argentina causes international stir

USS Gato off Mare Island Navy Yard, November 29, 1944
4

Pumping groundwater has caused the Earth's rotation to shift - study

The Earth is seen rotating in space (Illustrative).
5

Four dead in West Bank shooting attack, Hamas claims responsibility
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by