YouTube's MrBeast reveals he turned down deadly Titan trip

MrBeast, a YouTuber that boasts the title of most-followed on the platform, said on Twitter that he rejected a trip on the imploded Titan submersible in a tweet made on Sunday.

"I was invited earlier this month to ride the Titanic submarine, I said no. Kind of scary that I could have been on it," MrBeast tweeted alongside a screenshot of a message that read "Also, I'm going to the Titanic in a submarine late this month. The team would be stoked to have you along."

The disastrous Titan voyage

Five people aboard the Titan submersible were pronounced dead by the US Coast Guard after several days of round-the-clock searching for the lost vessel.

Although the bodies of those aboard have not been found, debris from the submersible was located and authorities said that the debris was consistent with signs of a “catastrophic implosion” which destroyed the submersible and killed the passengers inside.

The Titan, which was on an expedition to visit the wreckage of the Titanic, set off from St. John’s, Newfoundland, Canada on Friday, June 16, and began its descent to the site of the famous shipwreck at 8 A.M. on Sunday, June 18.

Communication between the sub and the surface was lost about an hour and 45 minutes into its descent. It was scheduled to return to the surface at 3:00 p.m. but never reappeared.

Who is MrBeast?

MrBeast has 162 million followers on Youtube which he has accumulated after publishing over 700 videos.

The majority of his videos involve people competing against each other for large quantities of money. He has also published his philanthropic ventures, like paying for the necessary surgeries that 1000 blind people needed in order to regain vision.

MrBeast was not the only wealthy individual to have almost perished on the ship, as Las Vegas-based billionaire Jay Bloom was offered discounted tickets to travel on the now-imploded Titan with his son, but rejected the offer due to a scheduling conflict.