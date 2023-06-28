Heartwarming: Chimpanzee experiences freedom, sees sky for first time

In an incredible display of liberation, Vanilla, a chimpanzee who spent her entire life in captivity, har her first look at the sky.

After spending 29 years locked up in an experimental laboratory, Vanilla was warmly welcomed by her fellow chimpanzees as she stepped outside of a cramped half-square-meter cage. This heartwarming moment was captured on video, showcasing the sheer joy and wonder of Vanilla's first encounter with the world beyond her confines.

Vanilla's journey to freedom began when she was born and raised at the Laboratory for Experimental Medicine and Surgery in Primates (LEMSIP), which finally closed its doors in 1997. At the age of two, she was transferred to a shelter in California along with a group of other apes.

Although she had more space in a larger enclosure, Vanilla's living conditions were still far from ideal, and the shelter faced constant threats from forest fires in the region.

How did Vanilla the chimpanzee move to her new home in Florida?

Last year, a fortunate turn of events led to Vanilla's relocation to the Save the Chimps nature reserve in Port Pierce, Florida.

With the help of the shipping company FedEx, Vanilla and her companions were flown to their new home, spanning 150 acres. The reserve serves as a sanctuary for 226 chimpanzees, all of whom have been rescued, whether from laboratories, the entertainment industry, the exotic pet trade, or small zoos.

In a touching video shared at the American Primatological Society Symposium in Reno by Dr. Andrew Halloran, a primatologist associated with Save the Chimps, Vanilla's reaction to her newfound freedom is captured for the world to see. As she steps out of her enclosure, she is greeted with a warm embrace from alpha male Dwight, symbolizing the acceptance and camaraderie among the chimpanzees.

Vanilla can be seen taking a moment to gaze up at the sky, as if savoring the vastness of her newfound surroundings, before venturing further into her new habitat.

Speaking to The New York Post, Halloran highlighted the stark contrast between Vanilla's previous life in California, confined to a cage with minimal stimuli, and her current living conditions at the nature reserve. In their new home, Vanilla and her fellow chimpanzees have ample space to roam, lush green grass beneath their feet, and the chance to interact with one another. The reserve provides a rehabilitative environment for chimpanzees who have endured years of isolation and have never experienced the social dynamics of their own species.