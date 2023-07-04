Test your observation skills: Discover the mistake in this picture

Only keen-eyed observers were able to spot the flaw in the following image displaying several pairs of shoes in various colors. The picture was recently posted on the social media platform TikTok, posing a great challenge to its users.

In the picture, you can see seven pairs of shoes for men, women, and children, each in different colors. Now, take a close look at the image and try to identify what is wrong with it.

You may not notice anything at first, but if you take a moment, you might be able to spot the issue.

Spot the mistake: The TikTok shoe puzzle

Were you able to identify the mistake with the picture? If not, don't worry. Most viewers admitted to being clueless, though a few managed to conclude that there was indeed something wrong.

Take another look before scrolling down for the solution.

If you didn't find the mistake, the answer is right in front of you. Notice the pink pair of shoes—both shoes are for the left foot.