Test yourself: Find all the errors in this picture

Only sharp-sighted viewers were able to spot the error in the following photo showing a room with an office desk. The drawing was recently published on the social media TikTok and managed to challenge the viewers.

In the picture you can see an office table with a laptop, phone, calendar, desk lamp, mobile device, coffee mug and more. Now, you need to take a good look at the drawing and figure out what's wrong. At first you probably won't notice anything, but if you take a few moments - you might be able to find out that there is more than one error.

Brain teaser that is true to its name

Did you manage to find out what is wrong with the picture? Even if not, no big deal. Most viewers reported that they immediately noticed the date of June 31st - since the month of June always ends on the 30th - that detail is wrong. Well, true, but there is another error. Take one more look before you scroll to the solution.

Well if you didn't find the two errors, the answer is in front of you.

In addition to the incorrect June 31st date on the calendar, note the laptop keyboard - the space bar is missing.