The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post OMG

Rage at check-in: Passenger outburst leads to damaged airport computers

A passenger at Mexico City's airport caused a commotion after her flight reservation couldn't be found, leading to her damaging computer screens and other equipment. Watch the incident unfold

By WALLA!
Published: JULY 10, 2023 17:36
Travelers at the Delta Air Lines ticketing counter in August 2020 at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport in Bloomington, Minnesota. (photo credit: DAVID JOLES/MINNEAPOLIS STAR TRIBUNE/TNS)
Travelers at the Delta Air Lines ticketing counter in August 2020 at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport in Bloomington, Minnesota.
(photo credit: DAVID JOLES/MINNEAPOLIS STAR TRIBUNE/TNS)

Every week, stories surface of people losing their composure on airplanes. However, some incidents occur even before boarding the flight.

Such was the case with a passenger at Mexico City International Airport. According to reports, the passenger approached the counter of Volaris, a Mexican airline, but they could not find her flight reservation on the computer.

Things quickly spiraled downhill from there. The passenger, identified as 56-year-old Maria Guadalupe, erupted in a fit of rage and proceeded to vandalize the computer equipment at the check-in counters. A video capturing the incident shows her throwing computer screens onto the floor. Police officers were promptly summoned to the scene and apprehended her while she was attempting to leave the airport.

Maria reportedly demanded a refund from the employee who couldn't find her reservation, stating that she had paid for the plane ticket. The employee explained that since the booking was made through a travel agency rather than directly with the airline, she should contact the agency to resolve the issue. This explanation triggered Maria's anger.

In Spanish, she shouted at the ground attendant standing at the luggage weighing station, "If you refuse to refund me, it doesn't matter, but you will pay for this!" She added, "Don't refund me, but you will compensate me!"

Another airline employee was observed standing nearby and eventually escorted Maria away from the counter area at the end of her tantrum.

Prior incidents of traveler outbursts at airports

This incident comes after another noteworthy case at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, where a passenger on an American Airlines flight demanded to deplane due to the behavior of another passenger whom she deemed to be "unreal."

Just over six months ago, there were other reports of a similar incident at Mexico City's airport involving a passenger who arrived late for check-in, attempted to board with an invalid passport, and subsequently went on an uncontrollable rampage. Like the current case, that incident was also captured on video and quickly went viral.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Crucial evidence found: A key breakthrough in the Madeleine McCann case

Madeleine McCann
2

All IDF troops withdraw from Jenin as operation finishes

Israeli soldiers clash with Palestinian youth following Military operation in Jenin, in the West Bank city of Hebron, July 3, 2023
3

British World War II planes discovered in Ukraine

Technical personnel prepare one of six British Tornado fighters October 11 before the planes took off from the Royal Air Force base in Brueggen
4

Terror in Tel Aviv: At least nine wounded in stabbing, ramming attack

Police and rescue forces at the scene of a car ramming terror attack in north Tel Aviv on June 4, 2023.
5

Jenin operation: IDF nabs hundreds of explosive devices from terror lab

Smoke rises as Israel began a major aerial and ground offensive in the West Bank city of Jenin, in one of its biggest military operation in the Palestinian territory in years. July 3, 2023
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by