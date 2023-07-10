Rage at check-in: Passenger outburst leads to damaged airport computers

Every week, stories surface of people losing their composure on airplanes. However, some incidents occur even before boarding the flight.

Such was the case with a passenger at Mexico City International Airport. According to reports, the passenger approached the counter of Volaris, a Mexican airline, but they could not find her flight reservation on the computer.

Things quickly spiraled downhill from there. The passenger, identified as 56-year-old Maria Guadalupe, erupted in a fit of rage and proceeded to vandalize the computer equipment at the check-in counters. A video capturing the incident shows her throwing computer screens onto the floor. Police officers were promptly summoned to the scene and apprehended her while she was attempting to leave the airport.

Una mujer enfureció en el AICM tras enterarse de que el boleto de @viajaVolaris que compró en una agencia de viajes, no se encontraba registrado en el sistema. Fue bautizada como #LadyAeropuerto pic.twitter.com/lj9h77aJvx — Miguel Hernández (@MiguelElBlacky) July 5, 2023

Maria reportedly demanded a refund from the employee who couldn't find her reservation, stating that she had paid for the plane ticket. The employee explained that since the booking was made through a travel agency rather than directly with the airline, she should contact the agency to resolve the issue. This explanation triggered Maria's anger.

In Spanish, she shouted at the ground attendant standing at the luggage weighing station, "If you refuse to refund me, it doesn't matter, but you will pay for this!" She added, "Don't refund me, but you will compensate me!"

Another airline employee was observed standing nearby and eventually escorted Maria away from the counter area at the end of her tantrum.

Prior incidents of traveler outbursts at airports

This incident comes after another noteworthy case at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, where a passenger on an American Airlines flight demanded to deplane due to the behavior of another passenger whom she deemed to be "unreal."

Just over six months ago, there were other reports of a similar incident at Mexico City's airport involving a passenger who arrived late for check-in, attempted to board with an invalid passport, and subsequently went on an uncontrollable rampage. Like the current case, that incident was also captured on video and quickly went viral.